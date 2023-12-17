NFL 2023 Week 15 early inactives: Chris Olave will not play for Saints

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Wide receiver Chris Olave won't be available to help the Saints try to keep pace in the NFC South on Sunday.

Olave was listed as questionable with an ankle injury and word was that his status would be determined by a pregame workout at the Superdome ahead of the Saints' game against the Giants. That workout did not result in Olave getting the green light as he is on the team's inactive list for Week 15.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is also out after being listed as questionable with a knee injury, but running back Jamaal Williams is active.

Jets at Dolphins

Jets: WR Jason Brownlee, T Carter Warren, T Max Mitchell, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DE Carl Lawson, CB Bryce Hall, QB Brett Rypien

Dolphins: WR Tyreek Hill, QB Skylar Thompson, S Jevon Holland, CB Xavien Howard, OL Robert Hunt, S DeShon Elliott, LB Jason Pierre-Paul

Texans at Titans

Texans: CB Kris Boyd, RB Mike Boone, T George Fant, QB C.J. Stroud, WR Nico Collins, LB Blake Cashman, DE Will Anderson

Titans: QB Malik Willis, WR Kyle Philips, TE Josh Whyle, DT Jeffery Simmons, LB Trevis Gipson, LB Caleb Murphy, DB Mike Brown

Buccaneers at Packers

Buccaneers: CB Carlton Davis, DL Will Gholston, CB Josh Hayes, S Ryan Neal, T Brandon Walton, LB Devin White, QB John Wolford

Packers: WR Christian Watson, CB Jaire Alexander, S Darnell Savage, RB AJ Dillon, LB Brenton Cox Jr., T Caleb Jones, WR Samori Toure

Giants at Saints

Giants: WR Parris Campbell, RB Jashaun Corbin, S Gervarrius Owens, LB Boogie Basham, T Evan Neal

Saints: QB Jake Haener, CB Cameron Dantzler, WR Chris Olave, RB Kendre Miller, DE Isaiah Foskey, LB Monty Rice, T Ryan Ramczyk

Falcons at Panthers

Falcons: LB Bud Dupree, DL David Onyemata, T Kaleb McGary, G Chris Lindstrom, TE John FitzPatrick, WR Mack Hollins, QB Logan Woodside

Panthers: CB D'Shawn Jamison, LB Eku Leota, T David Sharpe, TE Ian Thomas, WR Mike Strachan, WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Bears at Browns

Bears: QB Nathan Peterman, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, S Quindell Johnson, LB Noah Sewell, G Ja'Tyre Carter

Browns: S Juan Thornhill, LB Anthony Walker, CB Kahlef Hailassie, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, C Ethan Pocic, DE Sam Kamara

Chiefs at Patriots

Chiefs: CB Joshua Williams, RB Isiah Pacheco, DE BJ Thompson, T Donovan Smith, DT Neil Farrell, DT Matt Dickerson, DE Malik Herring

Patriots: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, CB Shaun Wade, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, T Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte, DL Sam Roberts