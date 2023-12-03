NFL 2023 Week 13 early inactives: Bryce Hall is out for the Jets
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
Falcons at Jets
Falcons: CB Mike Hughes, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, DL Travis Bell, TE John FitzPatrick, DL Joe Gaziano, WR Mack Hollins, QB Logan Woodside
Jets: CB Bryce Hall, WR Randall Cobb, OL Billy Turner, OL Austin Deculus, LB Zaire Barnes, DE Carl Lawson, QB Zach Wilson
Chargers at Patriots
Chargers: OL Zack Bailey, DB Ja'Sir Taylor, TE Nick Vannett, S JT Woods
Patriots: WR Kayshon Boutte, WR Pop Douglas
Cardinals at Steelers
Cardinals: CB Antonio Hamilton, CB Starling Thomas, OL Elijah Wilkinson, WR Michael Wilson
Steelers:
Colts at Titans
Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor, CB JuJu Brents
Titans:
Broncos at Texans
Broncos:
Texans: RB Mike Boone, OL Nick Broeker, WR Xavier Hutchinson, QB Case Keenum, TE Dalton Schultz, DE Myjai Sanders
Lions at Saints
Lions: LB Alex Anzalone,
Saints: S Marcus Maye, RB Kendre Miller, WR Rashid Shaheed, LB Pete Werner
Dolphins at Commanders
Dolphins:
Commanders: CB Emmanuel Forbes, DE James Smith-Williams