NFL 2023 Week 13 early inactives: Bryce Hall is out for the Jets

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Falcons at Jets

Falcons: CB Mike Hughes, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, DL Travis Bell, TE John FitzPatrick, DL Joe Gaziano, WR Mack Hollins, QB Logan Woodside

Jets: CB Bryce Hall, WR Randall Cobb, OL Billy Turner, OL Austin Deculus, LB Zaire Barnes, DE Carl Lawson, QB Zach Wilson

Chargers at Patriots

Chargers: OL Zack Bailey, DB Ja'Sir Taylor, TE Nick Vannett, S JT Woods

Patriots: WR Kayshon Boutte, WR Pop Douglas

Cardinals at Steelers

Cardinals: CB Antonio Hamilton, CB Starling Thomas, OL Elijah Wilkinson, WR Michael Wilson

Steelers:

Colts at Titans

Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor, CB JuJu Brents

Titans:

Broncos at Texans

Broncos:

Texans: RB Mike Boone, OL Nick Broeker, WR Xavier Hutchinson, QB Case Keenum, TE Dalton Schultz, DE Myjai Sanders

Lions at Saints

Lions: LB Alex Anzalone,

Saints: S Marcus Maye, RB Kendre Miller, WR Rashid Shaheed, LB Pete Werner

Dolphins at Commanders

Dolphins:

Commanders: CB Emmanuel Forbes, DE James Smith-Williams