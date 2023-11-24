NFL 2023 Week 12 injury report roundup: Dexter Lawrence doubtful to play for Giants

The 12th week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with wins by the Packers, Cowboys and 49ers, and it continued with the league's first-ever Black Friday game. There will be 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Bears and Vikings play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Steelers at Bengals

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and DT Montravius Adams (ankle) are out for the Steelers. CB James Pierre (shoulder) is their lone questionable player.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) will miss his third straight game. QB Joe Burrow (wrist) has not gone on injured reserve yet and was ruled out along with CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quad). RB Chase Brown (hamstring) and LB Germaine Pratt (illness) have questionable tags while T D'Ante Smith (knee) is listed as doubtful.

Jaguars at Texans

Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) won't play. WR Zay Jones (knee) and DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Texans will play without WR Noah Brown (knee), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring, hand), and S Jimmie Ward (hamstring). QB Case Keenum (calf), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), and C Juice Scruggs (hamstring) drew questionable designations.

Buccaneers at Colts

The Buccaneers ruled LB Lavonte David (groin) and CB Jamel Dean (ankle, foot) out for Sunday. CB Carlton Davis (hip), LB Devin White (foot), DT Mike Greene (calf), and DE Logan Hall (illness) are listed as questionable.

C Ryan Kelly (concussion), CB JuJu Brents (quad), and TE Drew Ogletree (foot) are out for the Colts. LB Grant Stuard (illness) is listed as questionable.

Saints at Falcons

The Saints will have QB Derek Carr (concussion) back, but CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and RB Kendre Miller (ankle) will not play. DE Isaiah Foskey (quad) is listed as questionable.

Desmond Ridder will start for the Falcons on Sunday and QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle) is questionable to back him up. WR Mack Hollins (ankle) has been ruled out.

Patriots at Giants

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), T Trent Brown (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), OL Riley Reiff (knee), WR Matthew Slater (ankle), and DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder) are listed as questionable for the Patriots.

Giants T Evan Neal (ankle) remains out and the team is also set to play without DT Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) and WR Darius Slayton (neck) after listing them as doubtful. RB Eric Gray (ankle) is questionable.

Panthers at Titans

The Panthers will not activate S Jeremy Chinn (quad) or EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) from injured reserve. CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) is set to remain on IR as well after being listed as doubtful. TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) is out and CB CJ Henderson (concussion) is doubtful. S Sam Franklin (quad), LB Marquis Haynes (back), and LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

WR Treylon Burks (concussion) and T Chris Hubbard (biceps) have been ruled out by the Titans. S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) and LB Luke Gifford (shin) drew questionable tags.

Rams at Cardinals

WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) is set to play for the Rams this weekend. RB Kyren Williams (ankle) is expected to be activated from injured reserve, but S Quentin Lake (hamstring) has been ruled out. WR Ben Skowronek (hip) is listed as questionable.

Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown (heel), S Joey Blount (knee), RB Emari Demercado (toe), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder), LB Jesse Luketa (ankle), and WR Zach Pascal (hamstring) are listed as questionable. CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), DL Kevin Strong (knee), and WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) won't play.

Browns at Broncos

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) and WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) won’t play for the Browns. S Juan Thornhill (calf) and LB Anthony Walker (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Broncos RB Dwayne Washington (illness) and S P.J. Locke (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Chiefs at Raiders

The Chiefs will play without RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) and WR Mecole Hardman (thumb).

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (knee) is set to miss Sunday's game after being listed as doubtful. S Marcus Epps (neck), T Kolton Miller (shoulder), LB Robert Spillane (ankle), and S Roderic Teamer (hamstring) make up their questionable group.

Bills at Eagles

The Bills ruled out CB Dane Jackson (concussion) and S Taylor Rapp (neck) on Friday.

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm), TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), DB Justin Evans (knee), and DT Milton Williams (concussion) are out for the Eagles.

Ravens at Chargers

The Ravens listed a pair of wide receivers — Odell Beckham (shoulder) and Zay Flowers (hip) as questionable. CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), TE Charlie Kolar (illness), T Ronnie Stanley (knee, rest), and CB Damarion Williams (ankle) are in the same category. TE Mark Andrews (ankle) and LB Trenton Simpson (concussion) won't play and LB Malik Harrison (groin) is set to sit out after being listed as doubtful.

Chargers TE Gerald Everett (chest) and WR Jalen Guyton (groin) are listed as questionable. TE Nick Vannett (concussion) and S JT Woods (illness) have been ruled out for this weekend.