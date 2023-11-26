NFL 2023 Week 12 early inactives: Devin White, Carlton Davis will play for Bucs

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Buccaneers had a couple of defensive starters listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, but they will both be in the lineup.

Linebacker Devin White (foot) and cornerback Carlton Davis (hip) both avoided the inactive list for Tampa. Their presence will be all the more significant since the Bucs ruled linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Jamel Dean out on Friday.

Running back Rachaad White was added to the injury report due to a knee issue on Saturday, but he is also active for Sunday's game.

Steelers at Bengals

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., S Minkah Fitzpatrick, LB Blake Martinez, DT Montravius Adams, T Dylan Cook

Bengals: WR Tee Higgins, RB Chris Evans, CB Cam Taylor-Britt, OL Trey Hill, OL D’Ante Smith, DT Jay Tufele

Jaguars at Texans

Jaguars: WR Elijah Cooks, CB Tyson Campbell, DT DaVon Hamilton, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Cole Van Lanen

Texans: S Jimmie Ward, QB Case Keenum, RB Mike Boone, LB Jake Hansen, DE Myjai Sanders, G Nick Broeker, WR Noah Brown

Buccaneers at Colts

Buccaneers: RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, CB Jamel Dean, LB Cam Gill, LB Lavonte David, OL Brandon Walton, DL Mike Greene, QB John Wolford

Colts: C Ryan Kelly, CB JuJu Brents, TE Drew Ogletree, WR Juwann Winfree, LB Cameron McGrone, OL Arlington Hambright

Patriots at Giants

Patriots: RB Jamycal Hasty, CB Alex Austin, T Vederian Lowe, WR Jalen Reagor, DE Sam Roberts

Giants: RB Jashaun Corbin, S Gervarrius Owens, LB Boogie Basham, T Evan Neal, DL Dexter Lawrence

Saints at Falcons

Saints: DE Isaiah Foskey, DE Kyle Phillips, TE Jimmy Graham, QB Jake Haener, RB Kendre Miller, G Nick Saldiveri

Falcons: WR Mack Hollins, CB Clark Phillips, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, DL Travis Bell, TE John FitzPatrick, DL Joe Gaziano

Panthers at Titans

Panthers: RB Raheem Blackshear, CB CJ Henderson, T Ricky Lee, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Titans: WR Treylon Burks, QB Malik Willis, DB Terrell Edmunds, LB Caleb Murphy, LB Trevis Gipson