NFL 2023 Week 1 early inactives: Mark Andrews out for Ravens

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh downplayed tight end Mark Andrews' absence from late summer practices, but his quad injury has turned out to be a bigger problem that Harbaugh suggested it would be. Andrews is inactive for the team's home game against the Texans on Sunday.

Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are the other tight ends for Baltimore and Andrews' absence may mean more targets for wideouts Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and Rashod Bateman.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley is also inactive and designated as the team's third quarterback. If Lamar Jackson and Josh Johnson are knocked out of the game, Huntley could play.

Texans at Ravens

Texans: WR John Metchie, LB Blake Cashman, S Jimmie Ward, QB Case Keenum, CB Alex Austin, RB Dare Ogunbowale

Ravens: CB Marlon Humphrey, TE Mark Andrews, QB Tyler Huntley, OL Ben Cleveland, G Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB Arthur Maulet

Bengals at Browns

Bengals: DE Joseph Ossai, RB Chase Brown, CB DJ Ivey, OL Jackson Carman, OL Trey Hill

Browns: S Juan Thornhill, CB Kahlef Hailassie, C Luke Wypler, DE Isaiah McGuire, DT Siaki Ika

Buccaneers at Vikings

Buccaneers: RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, TE Payne Durham, T Brandon Walton, EDGE Markees Watts, CB Derrek Pitts

Vikings: DE Marcus Davenport, QB Jaren Hall, TE Nick Muse, T David Quessenberry, EDGE Andre Carter II, DL Jaquelin Roy

Titans at Saints

Titans: CB Tre Avery, DL Jayden Peevy, LB Caleb Murphy, WR Colton Dowell, OL Jaelyn Duncan, OL Dillon Radunz, QB Will Levis

Saints: DB J.T. Gray, RB Kendre Miller, WR AT Perry, G Nick Saldiveri, DE Isaiah Foskey

Panthers at Falcons

Panthers: WR DJ Chark, CB D'Shawn Jamison, LB Claudin Cherelus, G Nash Jensen

Falcons: RB Cordarrelle Patterson, CB Jeff Okudah, CB Mike Hughes, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, WR Josh Ali, TE John FitzPatrick

Jaguars at Colts

Jaguars: WR Parker Washington, WR Elijah Cooks,CB Christian Braswell, RB JaMycal Hasty, S Antonio Johnson, DL Tyler Lacy

Colts: RB Zack Moss,

49ers at Steelers

49ers:

Steelers:

Cardinals at Commanders

Cardinals: T Kelvin Beachum

Commanders: DE Chase Young