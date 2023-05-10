NFL 2023 schedule leaks will begin Wednesday

The next-most anticipated day on the NFL calendar is Thursday when the league-owned NFL Network hosts a three-hour primetime show to release the 2023 schedule.

While some fans don’t find schedule-release day particularly interesting, others view it as another exciting stop on the NFL’s widely popular offseason carousel.

Throughout the day on Thursday, different media members who cover the team will have bits and pieces of your favorite team’s schedule, so by the time 8:00 p.m. ET comes around, you have a good idea of what the new schedule will look like.

However, the day before the league releases the 2023 schedule, the NFL will have strategic leaks to build toward Thursday. According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN, at least three announcements will come out a day early on Wednesday.

The NFL schedule release is officially Thursday night, but there will be sanctioned leaks starting Wednesday. Here's how it will play out: pic.twitter.com/tNTsU9tbmW — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) May 8, 2023

How does this impact the Washington Commanders? Will Washington play overseas for the first time since a 2016 tie against the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium in London? We could also find out if the Commanders have any prime-time games — and when — on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire