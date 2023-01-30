NFL 2023 salary cap gets big jump to $224.8 million

Levi Damien
·1 min read

It’s time to adjust your thinking as to what each position on the field should be making. That’s because as of next season, there will be a lot more money to go around.

The NFL informed teams today that the salary cap for next season will be a whopping $224.8 million. That’s a jump of $16.6 million from last season’s figure of $208.2 million.

It means every team is suddenly looking at having a lot more money to spend.

With this new number, the Raiders sit at just over $22 million in available cap space — a number that will go up another $30 million with the cut or trade of Derek Carr.

Based on current cap figures at overthecap.com, that would make this the top five teams in terms of cap space:

  1. Chicago Bears $92M

  2. Atlanta Falcons $56.5M

  3. Las Vegas Raiders $52M

  4. New York Giants $45M

  5. Cincinnati Bengals $44M

It’s going to be a crazy free agency period with some big contracts thrown around. I mean, bigger than usual.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

Recommended Stories