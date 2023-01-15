NFL playoffs: Bills host Dolphins in AFC wild card

The Bills open their pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy against the Dolphins in the NFL wild-card playoffs. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

After two harrowing, emotional weeks, the Buffalo Bills open their postseason by hosting the division rival Miami Dolphins, who will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

And how would this be for an emotional lift? Damar Hamlin visited his teammates on Saturday after the Bills facility less than two weeks after his on-field cardiac arrest. While there were reports he might even attend the game, Hamlin later clarified he'd be watching and cheering from his home. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that Hamlin is still on oxygen and being monitored by doctors during his recovery.

