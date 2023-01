Fred Warner (54) and the 49ers take on Geno Smith and the Seahawks to kick off NFL wild-card weekend 2023. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The 2023 NFL playoffs kick off with a bitter NFC West rivalry being renewed in the postseason.

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the NFC favorites. Can the Seattle Seahawks shock them in rainy Santa Clara?

Follow all the action right here with Yahoo Sports.