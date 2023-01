Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Eagles look to reach the NFC title game against the Giants in the NFL divisional round. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles looked like the best team in the NFL for much of the season. Hurts' injury in December led to some choppy waters, but the Eagles still secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Now, they look to reach the NFC championship game for the first time in five years against the bitter rival New York Giants in the divisional round.

Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.