NFL playoffs: Bills host Bengals in marquee AFC divisional round tilt

Joe Burrow and the Bengals look to return to the AFC championship game for the second straight season against the Bills in the NFL playoffs divisional round. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have been two of the best teams in the AFC for much of the season.

Now they meet in the divisional round of the playoffs, nearly three weeks to the day after their "Monday Night Football" game was declared a no-contest after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field before starting on an inspiring recovery.

Will Buffalo reach the AFC title game for the second time in three seasons? Or will the Bengals put themselves in position to return to the Super Bowl?

Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.