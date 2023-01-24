NFL 2023 offseason schedule, events calendar

With the NFL regular season in the rear view and a few more weeks until the Super Bowl, we are entering the NFL offseason.

To prepare you for it, here is a calendar of events for all the dates we know from now until OTA’s begin in May.

January 28 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl January 29 AFC and NFC Championship games February 2 East-West Shrine Game February 4 Senior Bowl February 5 Pro Bowl (Las Vegas NV) February 12 Super Bowl LVII (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ) February 15 Contracts guaranteed three days after end of season (Derek Carr’s contract for instance) February 28 –

March 6 NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN) March 7 Deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players 1:00 pm Pacific (4pm ET) March 7 College Pro Days Begin. March 7-April 19 Draft-Eligible Facility Visits Begin. Clubs permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits; no on- field workouts. March 13 Free Agent Negotiation Period opens at 9:00 am Pacific (Noon ET). March 15 Start of League Year/Free Agency/Trading period 1:00 pm Pacific (4pm ET). March 26-29 Annual League Meeting (The Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ) April 3 Clubs that hired a new Head Coach after the end of the 2022 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. April 17 Clubs with returning Head Coaches may begin offseason workout programs. April 19 Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview, or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility. April 21 Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets. April 26 Deadline for Prior Club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents. April 27 Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls), or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location. April 27-29 NFL Draft (Kansas City, MO) May 1 Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft. May 5-8 or

May 12-15 Three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft. May 15 Rookie Football Development Programs begin. May 18-21

(Tentative) NFLPA Rookie Premiere, TBD May 22-24 Spring League Meeting, TBD

