NFL 2023 head coaching and G.M. change tracker

The regular season is over and that means that it is time for teams that fell short of expectations this season to start looking for the people that can take them where they want to go in 2023.

Three teams — the Panthers, Colts, and Broncos — fired head coaches during the regular season and the Texans relieved Lovie Smith of his duties after the team’s final game. The Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson during the season and Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim took a leave of absence that is expected to lead to his departure.

More moves are likely to come and we’ll keep track of all the firings, interviews, and hirings right here, so check back often to see what moves teams are making as they get ready for the 2023 season.

Arizona: General Manager Steve Keim took a leave of absence on December 14 and he is not expected to return to the team. Fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on January 9. Requested permission to interview Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham on January 9. Interviewed internal candidates Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris for the G.M. job on January 9 and requested interviews with 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, 49ers assistant General Manager Adam Peters and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort. Interviewed former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese on January 10. Received permission to speak with former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Carolina: Fired head coach Matt Rhule on October 10. Hired Steve Wilks as interim head coach. Expected to interview Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich. Have reportedly spoken with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Requested to interview Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. Requested interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Interviewed Jim Caldwell on January 9 and Steve Wilks on January 10. Interviewed Reich on January 11. Requested interview with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Denver: Fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Hired Jerry Rosburg as interim head coach. Have spoken with former Saints head coach Sean Payton, but cannot formally interview him until January 17. Expected to interview defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Jim Harbaugh. Requested interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Requested interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Requested interview with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Conducted virtual interview with Jim Harbaugh on January 9. Interviewed former Stanford head coach David Shaw on January 11.

Houston: Fired head coach Lovie Smith on January 8. Requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Requested interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Requested permission to speak with Sean Payton.

Indianapolis: Fired head coach Frank Reich on November 7. Hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Requested interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Requested permission to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on January 9. Requested interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Interviewed Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on January 11.

Tennessee: Fired General Manager Jon Robinson on December 6. Plan to interview or have requested to interview Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, Browns assistant G.M. Glenn Cook, Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, and 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters.

