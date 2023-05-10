NFL 2023: Eagles have hardest, Falcons have easiest strength of schedule

The 2023 NFL schedule release will clarify when and where all 32 teams will play their 17-game slate, but there are still some aspects to the schedule that are already known.

Even the opponents are known. Thanks to the NFL’s scheduling formula from 2002 — and updated to accommodate a 17th game in 2021 — fans can be assured of who will be visiting and where their team will be traveling for years to come. The only true variables are the same place finisher games.

Strength of schedule is another aspect that is already known about the 2023 slate. By adding up the combined 2022 wins, losses, and ties from their 2023 opponents, teams are able to understand their strength of schedule.

Here is a look at the strength of schedule for each team.

1. Philadelphia Eagles — .566

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2. Miami Dolphins — .554

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

T-3. New England Patriots — .549

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

T-3. Dallas Cowboys — .549

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

T-3. New York Giants — .549

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

6. New York Jets — .545

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

7. Buffalo Bills — .542

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

8. Washington Commanders — .535

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

9. Los Angeles Rams — .533

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

10. Las Vegas Raiders — .524

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

11. Arizona Cardinals — .519

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

T-12. Los Angeles Chargers — .517

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

T-12. Denver Broncos — .517

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

T-12. Seattle Seahawks — .517

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

15. San Francisco 49ers — .514

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

16. Kansas City Chiefs — .512

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

17. Cincinnati Bengals — .510

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

T-18. Chicago Bears — .497

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

T-18. Minnesota Vikings — .497

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

20. Detroit Lions — .495

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

21. Baltimore Ravens — .484

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — .483

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

23. Jacksonville Jaguars — .477

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

24. Green Bay Packers — .476

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

25. Pittsburgh Steelers — .470

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

26. Cleveland Browns — .460

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

27. Carolina Panthers — .453

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

28. Tennessee Titans — .448

Dec 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel stands on the side line during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

29. Indianapolis Colts — .434

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

30. Houston Texans — .431

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

31. New Orleans Saints — .427

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

32. Atlanta Falcons — .417

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire