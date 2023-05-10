NFL 2023: Eagles have hardest, Falcons have easiest strength of schedule
The 2023 NFL schedule release will clarify when and where all 32 teams will play their 17-game slate, but there are still some aspects to the schedule that are already known.
Even the opponents are known. Thanks to the NFL’s scheduling formula from 2002 — and updated to accommodate a 17th game in 2021 — fans can be assured of who will be visiting and where their team will be traveling for years to come. The only true variables are the same place finisher games.
Strength of schedule is another aspect that is already known about the 2023 slate. By adding up the combined 2022 wins, losses, and ties from their 2023 opponents, teams are able to understand their strength of schedule.
Here is a look at the strength of schedule for each team.
1. Philadelphia Eagles — .566
2. Miami Dolphins — .554
T-3. New England Patriots — .549
T-3. Dallas Cowboys — .549
T-3. New York Giants — .549
6. New York Jets — .545
7. Buffalo Bills — .542
8. Washington Commanders — .535
9. Los Angeles Rams — .533
10. Las Vegas Raiders — .524
11. Arizona Cardinals — .519
T-12. Los Angeles Chargers — .517
T-12. Denver Broncos — .517
T-12. Seattle Seahawks — .517
15. San Francisco 49ers — .514
16. Kansas City Chiefs — .512
17. Cincinnati Bengals — .510
T-18. Chicago Bears — .497
T-18. Minnesota Vikings — .497
20. Detroit Lions — .495
21. Baltimore Ravens — .484
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — .483
23. Jacksonville Jaguars — .477
24. Green Bay Packers — .476
25. Pittsburgh Steelers — .470
26. Cleveland Browns — .460
27. Carolina Panthers — .453
28. Tennessee Titans — .448
29. Indianapolis Colts — .434
30. Houston Texans — .431
31. New Orleans Saints — .427
32. Atlanta Falcons — .417
