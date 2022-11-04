NFL 2022 Week 9 injury report roundup: James Conner, Budda Baker questionable for Cardinals

Week Nine of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Eagles and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Ravens and Saints play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Dolphins at Bears

The Dolphins activated T Austin Jackson (ankle, calf) from injured reserve this week, but he’s not expected to play on Sunday. Jackson was listed as doubtful and T Terron Armstead (Achilles) is listed as questionable. LB Jaelan Phillips (quad), CB Eric Rowe (hip), and TE Tanner Conner (knee) are also listed as questionable while WR River Cracraft (illness) has been ruled out.

G Ja'Tyre Carter (illness) is listed as questionable and is the only Bears player with an injury designation.

Colts at Patriots

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out of the lineup again after aggravating his injury last weekend. CB Tony Brown (hamstring), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), and LB Grant Stuard (pectoral) are also out. T Dennis Kelly (calf, ankle) and LB E.J. Speed (ankle) are listed as questionable.

C David Andrews (concussion), T Marcus Cannon (concussion), and WR DeVante Parker (knee) have been ruled out for the Patriots. DT Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), RB Damien Harris (illness), CB Jack Jones (illness), RB Pierre Strong (hamstring), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), and DE Deatrich Wise (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Vikings at Commanders

Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) was ruled out on Friday. CB Cameron Dantzler (neck) and WR Jalen Nailor (illness) are listed as questionable.

DE Chase Young (knee) won’t be activated by the Commanders this weekend. WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), LB David Mayo (hamstring), and RB J.D. McKissic (neck) are also going to miss the game. DE Shaka Toney (calf) drew a questionable tag.

Panthers at Bengals

S Juston Burris (concussion), WR Rashard Higgins (illness), and RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) have been ruled out by the Panthers. TE Stephen Sullivan (illness) is listed as doubtful while DE Amare Barno (knee) and CB Donte Jackson (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Bengals ruled CB Mike Hilton (finger) out on Friday. CB Chidobe Awuzie (knee) is out for the season and CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) is listed as questionable. WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) and DT Josh Tupou (calf) have also been ruled out while T La'el Collins (illness) joins Flowers in the questionable group.

Packers at Lions

The Packers will make a game-time call on WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), but LB De'Vondre Campbell (knee) will not play. CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) is also out while T David Bakhtiari (knee), G Elgton Jenkins (knee, foot), LB Preston Smith (shoulder, neck), and WR Christian Watson (concussion) join Lazard with questionable tags.

CB Chase Lucas (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), T Matt Nelson (calf), and CB A.J. Parker (hip) will not play for the Lions. WR Josh Reynolds (back) is also expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. T Taylor Decker (groin), DE Charles Harris (groin), RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle), and TE Brock Wright (concussion) are all listed as questionable.

Raiders at Jaguars

LB Divine Deablo (back, wrist), DT Neil Farrell (knee), and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) are considered questionable for the Raiders this weekend.

Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew (knee) is listed as questionable and his teammates are all set to play.

Bills at Jets

S Jordan Poyer (elbow) is out for the Bills, but LB Von Miller (ankle) is off the injury report. T Spencer Brown (ankle) and LB Matt Milano (oblique) are both listed as questionable.

The Jets will be missing WR Corey Davis (knee) for the second straight game, but everyone else on the active roster is set to play.

Chargers at Falcons

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), K Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring), TE Donald Parham (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph (knee), DT Jerry Tillery (back), and WR Mike Williams (ankle) make up a long list of Chargers who won’t play this weekend. WR DeAndre Carter (illness) and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) are listed as questionable.

The Falcons will not have CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and G Elijah Wilkinson (knee) in the lineup. S Erik Harris (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Seahawks at Cardinals

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf (knee) and WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs) are off the injury report, but WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) and LB Darrell Taylor (groin) have been ruled out.

S Budda Baker (ankle) and RB James Conner (ribs) headline a list of questionable Cardinals. LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), T D.J. Humphries (back), and DE Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs) are also on that list. G Max Garcia (shoulder), C Rodney Hudson (knee), and CB Christian Matthew (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Rams at Buccaneers

LB Jake Hummel (hip) is the only Rams player ruled out. C Brian Allen (knee) and WR Van Jefferson (knee) have questionable tags, but WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) is set to play.

TE Cameron Brate (neck), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), G Luke Goedeke (foot), and S Antoine Winfield (concussion) are all out for the Buccaneers. CB Carlton Davis (hip), DT Akiem Hicks (foot, rest), and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep) make up the team’s questionable group.

Titans at Chiefs

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is set to be a game-time decision for the Titans after missing last Sunday’s win. LB Bud Dupree (illness), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), and DE Kevin Strong (ankle) are also questionable to play. FB Tory Carter (neck) and S Amani Hooker (shoulder) have been ruled out.

TE Jody Fortson (quad, illness) is questionable for a Chiefs team that is otherwise healthy coming out of their bye week.

