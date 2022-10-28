NFL 2022 Week 8 injury report roundup: Marshon Lattimore out for Saints

Week Eight of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Ravens and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Bengals and Browns play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Broncos vs. Jaguars (in London)

QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) is set to start for the Broncos after missing Week Seven. Linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) is also due back whileCB Essang Bassey (hamstring), LB Baron Browning (hip), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), T Cameron Fleming (quadricep), and S Caden Sterns (hip) have been ruled out.

CB Tevaughn Campbell (not injury related – did not travel), S Tyree Gillespie (not injury related – did not travel), and DE Adam Gotsis (not injury related – did not travel) are out for the Jaguars. WR Jamal Agnew (knee) is listed as questionable.

Steelers at Eagles

DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) are out for the Steelers. K Chris Boswell (right groin) and CB Josh Jackson (groin) are listed as questionable.

The Eagles are coming off their bye and have no players with injury designations.

Raiders at Saints

S Johnathan Abram (illness), WR Davante Adams (illness), DE Tashawn Bower (illness), LB Divine Deablo (back, ankle), WR Mack Hollins (heel), WR D.J. Turner (hamstring), and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) are listed as questionable to play this weekend.

The Saints will play without WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and WR Michael Thomas (foot) again this week. CB Paulson Adebo (knee), TE Juwan Johnson (hamstring), DT David Onyemata (illness), G Andrus Peat (chest), and TE Adam Trautman (ankle) are in the questionable category.

Panthers at Falcons

RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is out for the Panthers. S Juston Burris (hip), DE Marquis Haynes (illness), CB Jaycee Horn (ribs), and LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) are all listed as questionable.

The Falcons won’t have CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) or S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion). CB Dee Alford (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Vikings

Cardinals RB James Conner (ribs) has been ruled out for the third straight week. G Max Garcia (shoulder), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), and CB Christian Matthew (hamstring) are also out. T D.J. Humphries (back), CB Byron Murphy (back), K Matt Prater (right hip), and RB Darrel Williams (knee) are listed as questionable.

DE Jonathan Bullard (illness) is the only Vikings player on the injury report. He’s listed as questionable.

Dolphins at Lions

Dolphins TE Tanner Conner (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem (groin), CB Xavien Howard (groin), P Thomas Morstead (illness), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back), and TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) all drew questionable designations.

RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) is on track to play for the Lions. G Jonah Jackson (neck) and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) are listed as questionable while S DeShon Elliott (finger), DE Charles Harris (groin), CB Mike Hughes (knee), CB Chase Lucas (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), and T Matt Nelson (calf) will not play.

Patriots at Jets

The Patriots ruled C David Andrews (concussion) and DT Christian Barmore (knee) out on Friday. WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), LB Anfernee Jennings (calf), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), LB Matt Judon (back), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), and T Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

The Jets will not have WR Corey Davis (knee) for the AFC East clash. T Duane Brown (shoulder) and DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Bears at Cowboys

T Larry Borom (concussion) is out for Sunday, but the rest of the Bears are ready to go.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is set to sit after being tagged as doubtful. WR Noah Brown (foot), LB Devin Harper (Achilles), S Malik Hooker (hamstring), LB Micah Parsons (shoulder), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), T Terence Steele (neck), and DE Sam Williams (knee) are listed as questionable, but head coach Mike McCarthy said there’s not much concern about Parsons’ availability.

Titans at Texans

DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) are listed as questionable for the Titans. FB Tory Carter (neck) and LB Rashad Weaver (back) have been ruled out.

G A.J. Cann (illness), DT Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), WR Brandin Cooks (wrist), G Kenyon Green (shoulder), DE Rasheem Green (knee), and C Justin McCray (hand) are listed as questionable.

Commanders at Colts

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson (back), and TE Cole Turner (concussion) are out for the Commanders. WR Dyami Brown (groin), G Saahdiq Charles (illness), and TE Logan Thomas (calf) are listed as questionable.

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) is set to play, but DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), and LB Grant Stuard (pectoral) will not play for the Colts. CB Kenny Moore (finger) is listed as questionable.

Giants at Seahawks

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), G Ben Bredeson (knee), CB Cordale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), T Evan Neal (knee), and LB Oshane Ximines (quadricep) are out for the Giants this weekend. T Tyre Phillips (toe), S Jason Pinnock (foot), and DT Leonard Williams (elbow) are listed as questionable.

WR DK Metcalf (knee) and WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs) headline the Seahawks injury report. They are listed as questionable along with DE Poona Ford (ankle), G Phil Haynes (concussion), G Gabe Jackson (hip, knee), CB Sidney Jones (groin), and LB Darrell Taylor (groin). LB Nick Bellore (concussion) is out and WR Penny Hart (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

49ers at Rams

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has been ruled out after missing practice all week. DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (calf), and FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger) will also miss the game. WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and CB Jason Verrett (knee) carry questionable tags into the weekend.

RB Cam Akers (not injury related – personal matter) is out again for the Rams. WR Brandon Powell (ankle) is their only questionable player.

Packers at Bills

WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) is out for the Packers. CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) will also miss the game. T David Bakhtiari (knee), LB Rashan Gary (concussion), G Elgton Jenkins (knee, foot), and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

The Bills ruled T Spencer Brown (ankle) out and listed RB Taiwan Jones (knee) as questionable.

