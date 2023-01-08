NFL 2022 Week 18 early inactives: Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews inactive for Ravens

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Ravens will be closing out the regular season with their third-string quarterback. Tyler Huntley is inactive with the right shoulder injury that limited his practice work this week, so Anthony Brown will be getting the start in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Huntley started the last four games in place of Lamar Jackson, who was ruled out again this week with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced or played in a month, so it’s unclear if he’ll be able to make it back for next week’s playoff game.

That game could be against the Bengals and it could be in Baltimore if the Ravens win Sunday and then win a coin flip for home-field advantage. Being down to Brown at quarterback won’t make the first half of that equation an easy one to pull off and the Ravens are also sitting running back J.K. Dobbins and tight end Mark Andrews.

Ravens at Bengals

Ravens: QB Tyler Huntley, RB J.K. Dobbins, TE Mark Andrews, QB Lamar Jackson, G Kevin Zeitler, CB Marcus Peters, CB Brandon Stephens, DT Rayshad Nichols

Bengals: QB Jake Browning, RB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, OL D’Ante Smith, TE Devin Asiasi, DE Jeffrey Gunter

Jets at Dolphins

Jets: QB Mike White, RB James Robinson, TE C.J. Uzomah, WR Irvin Charles, DL Bradlee Anae

Dolphins:

Buccaneers at Falcons

Buccaneers:

Falcons: G Elijah Wilkinson, TE Feleipe Franks, CB Rashad Fenton, LB David Anenih, DL Jalen Dalton, S Micah Abernathy

Patriots at Bills

Patriots: ST Brenden Schooler, RB Kevin Harris, S Joshuah Bledsoe, DT Sam Roberts, CB Shaun Wade, TE Jonnu Smith, CB Jalen Mills

Bills: S Jared Mayden, LB Baylon Spector, OL Justin Murray, CB Christian Benford, OL Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney

Vikings at Bears

Vikings: CB Cam Dantzler, S Harrison Smith, LB Brian Asamoah, LB Za'Darius Smith, C Garrett Bradbury, DL James Lynch, DL Ross Blacklock

Bears: QB Justin Fields, CB Kyler Gordon, RB Darrynton Evans, CB Jaylon Jones, LB Sterling Weatherford, DL Terrell Lewis, DL Angelo Blackson

Texans at Colts

Texans:

Colts: DE Rashod Berry, S Nick Cross, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, S Stephon Gilmore, TE Kylen Granson, DT Chris Williams

Panthers at Saints

Panthers:

Saints: CB Paulson Adebo, S Justin Evans, TE J.P. Holtz, S Marcus Maye, WR Kirk Merritt, G Andrus Peat, T Ryan Ramczyk, DE Payton Turner

Browns at Steelers

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, RB Demetric Felton, CB Thomas Graham, DT Ben Stille, DE Isaiah Thomas, T Jack Conklin, DE Jadeveon Clowney

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, DB Tre Norwood, LB Malik Reed, G Kendrick Green, LB Tae Crowder, DT Jonathan Marshall

