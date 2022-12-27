NFL 2022 Week 17 playoff scenarios: Bucs, Bengals can clinch division titles

There haven’t been a lot of attractive wins for the Buccaneers this season, but there’s been enough unattractive ones to give them a chance to sew up the NFC South on Sunday.

A win over the Panthers is all the Bucs need to secure their second straight division title and third straight playoff berth. If they don’t beat the Panthers, however, they will no longer control their playoff fate because a Panthers win in Week 18 would make them the division champs.

Two other teams can clinch division titles this weekend. The Bengals will take the AFC North with a win over the Bills and a Ravens loss to the Steelers. If that combination does not come up, the Week 18 game between the divisional rivals will be for the crown.

If the Bills beat the Bengals and the Chiefs lose to the Broncos, Buffalo will earn a first-round bye as the top team in the AFC. Another AFC East team can clinch a playoff berth as well. The Dolphins will be in if they snap their four-game losing streak by beating the Patriots while the Jets lose in Seattle.

The Eagles get their second crack at wrapping up the NFC East. Beating the Saints would also make them the top seed in the conference. The Eagles will also be division champs if the Cowboys lose on Thursday night and losses by the Cowboys, 49ers, and Vikings would end the race for the No. 1 seed.

Elsewhere in the NFC, the Giants are in the playoffs with a home win over the Colts. Should they lose, they could still back in with a Commanders loss and a Seahawks loss; a Commanders loss, a Lions loss, and a Packers loss; or a Lions loss, a Seahawks loss, and a Packers loss.

The Commanders have a path to a playoff berth as well. A win coupled with a Lions loss, a Seahawks loss, and a Packers loss would get Ron Rivera’s team into the tournament.

