The Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth and the right combination of results this week can end the race for the top seed in the NFC.

If the Eagles beat the Cowboys, they will lock up both the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference. That would give them the only bye in the conference and make it much easier to give quarterback Jalen Hurts time to rest his sprained shoulder before the playoffs. If the Eagles and Cowboys tie, they Eagles would also clinch the division and they would still be the top seed if the Vikings lose to the Giants.

The Vikings have already clinched the NFC North, the 49ers have clinched the NFC West, and the Cowboys have a playoff spot in their pocket. The Giants are the only other NFC team with a chance to clinch this weekend. They need to beat the Vikings and hope for losses by the Commanders and Lions, the Commanders and Seahawks, or Seahawks and Lions in order for that to happen.

In the AFC, the Bills have a playoff spot and will lock down the AFC East by beating or tying the Bears. A Dolphins loss or tie would also make them division champions.

The Bengals can clinch a playoff spot with a win or tie against the Patriots and a Jets loss or tie against the Jaguars Thursday night also ensures they’ll go to the postseason.

Baltimore and the Chargers can also clinch playoff spots this weekend. The Ravens have a number of possibilities, but the most straightforward call for them to win while at least two of the Jets, Dolphins, and Patriots lose or tie their games. The Chargers need a win along with more elaborate combinations of wins or ties by the Raiders, Patriots, Jets, and Dolphins.

NFL 2022 Week 16 playoff scenarios: Eagles can clinch No. 1 seed, Bills can clinch AFC East originally appeared on Pro Football Talk