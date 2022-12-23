NFL 2022 Week 16 injury report roundup: Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips questionable

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Jaguars and it continues with 11 games on Saturday and three more on Sunday.

Injury reports for all of those games appear below. The Colts and Chargers play on Monday night and those teams will hand in their final injury reports on Saturday.

Falcons at Ravens (Saturday)

T Chuma Edoga (knee) is out for the Falcons.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) will miss his third straight game. DE Calais Campbell (knee) and CB Marcus Peters (calf) are also out. QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder) is listed as questionable and is expected to play.

Lions at Panthers (Saturday)

G Kayode Awosika (ankle), FB Jason Cabinda (illness), and CB DeShon Elliott (shoulder) are out for the Lions. LB Derrick Barnes (knee) and C Frank Ragnow (foot) are listed as questionable.

The Panthers have no players with injury designations this weekend.

Bills at Bears (Saturday)

The Bills won’t have DE Carlos Basham (calf) or C Mitch Morse (concussion). DT Ed Oliver (calf) and DE Jordan Phillips (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

WR Chase Claypool (knee), T Teven Jenkins (neck), and G Cody Whitehair (knee) are not expected to play for the Bears after being listed as doubtful. WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and TE Trevon Wesco (calf) will definitely miss the game.

Saints at Browns (Saturday)

WR Chris Olave (hamstring), RB Dwayne Washington (illness), and LB Pete Werner (hamstring) have been ruled out by the Saints. CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), S Marcus Maye (shoulder), G Andrus Peat (illness), TE Adam Trautman (ankle), and CB P.J. Williams (knee) are listed as questionable.

DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) is the only Browns player ruled out for Saturday. S John Johnson (thigh) is their only questionable player.

Seahawks at Chiefs (Saturday)

RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), TE Noah Fant (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (wrist, ankle), and RB Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) are questionable for the Seahawks, but head coach Pete Carroll indicated all are on track to play. WR Tyler Lockett (hand), S Ryan Neal (knee), and DT Al Woods (Achilles) have been ruled out.

Story continues

Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders (illness) is listed as doubtful while DE Michael Danna (illness) and DB Deon Bush (illness) are considered questionable.

Giants at Vikings (Saturday)

CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) and G Shane Lemieux (toe) are out for the Giants.

The Vikings will be without C Garrett Bradbury (back) again this weekend. CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) and LB Eric Kendricks (hip) are their questionable players.

Bengals at Patriots (Saturday)

DE Sam Hubbard (calf) and TE Hayden Hurst (calf) are out for the Bengals. CB Jalen Davis (thumb), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder), and DT Jay Tufele (illness) are listed as questionable.

The Patriots ruled out CB Jalen Mills (groin), LS Joe Cardona (foot), and WR DeVante Parker (concussion). RB Damien Harris (thigh), CB Jack Jones (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (chest), WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), and WR Tyquan Thornton (knee) have all been listed as questionable.

Texans at Titans (Saturday)

WR Brandin Cooks (calf), C Justin McCray (hamstring), WR Chris Moore (foot), and CB Steven Nelson (foot, knee) drew questionable tags for the Texans. G Kenyon Green (ankle) is out this weekend.

The Titans ruled QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out along with LB Dylan Cole (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), and CB Josh Thompson (concussion). CB Tre Avery (concussion), G Aaron Brewer (rib), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), S Amani Hooker (knee), and T Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) make up their questionable contingent.

Commanders at 49ers (Saturday)

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) is set for his 2022 debut. T Saahdiq Charles (concussion) won’t play and the team listed S Kamren Curl (ankle) and CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) as questionable.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), DT Kevin Givens (knee), and WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) are out for the 49ers. DE Kerry Hyder (ankle), RB Jordan Mason (hamstring), S Tarvarius Moore (illness, knee), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle), and CB Charvarius Ward (concussion) make up their questionable group.

Eagles at Cowboys (Saturday)

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) will not be in the Eagles lineup, so Gardner Minshew will get his first start of the year. WR Zach Pascal (concussion) is considered questionable .

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (illness), CB Trevon Diggs (illness), DE Dorance Armstrong (knee), and TE Jake Ferguson (concussion) are listed as questionable. LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) is the only player Dallas ruled out this week.

Raiders at Steelers (Saturday)

CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee) is out for the Raiders. G Alex Bars (knee), T Jackson Barton (back), DT Andrew Billings (fibula), LB Darien Butler (quadricep), G Dylan Parham (knee), and RB Zamir White (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Steelers listed S Terrell Edmunds (hamstring), LB Myles Jack (groin), and WR Diontae Johnson (toe) as questionable on their final injury report of the week.

Packers at Dolphins (Sunday)

Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb (knee) wants to be more dominant in his seventh game with the team, but he’s listed as questionable to play. LB Jaelan Phillips (toe) is in the same category with RB Myles Gaskin (illness), S Eric Rowe (hamstring), and RB Jeff Wilson (hip). WR River Cracraft (calf) and T Eric Fisher (calf) are doubtful.

Packers T David Bakhtiari (knee, abdomen) is set to miss his third straight game after having an appendectomy.

Broncos at Rams (Sunday)

WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) is out for the Broncos. DE Randy Gregory (knee), RB Latavius Murray (foot), G Dalton Risner (shoulder, back foot), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist, knee), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and T Calvin Anderson (ankle) drew questionable tags.

Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss another game and is not expected to play again this season. C Brian Allen (calf), DT Marquise Copeland (ankle), LB Jake Gervase (ankle), LB Travin Howard (hip), WR Ben Skowronek (calf), and QB John Wolford (neck) are also out.

Buccaneers at Cardinals (Sunday)

The Buccaneers ruled out LB Genard Avery (abdomen, oblique), CB Jamel Dean (toe), LB Carl Nassib (pectoral), T Donovan Smith (foot), and DT Vita Vea (calf). S Antoine Winfield (ankle), S Keanu Neal (toe), WR Julio Jones (knee), T Tristan Wirfs (ankle), S Mike Edwards (hamstring), and T Josh Wells (back) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown (groin) is listed as questionable along with T Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle), CB Antonio Hamilton (back), G Max Garcia (shoulder), and DB Charles Washington (chest). DE Zach Allen (hand), QB Colt McCoy (concussion), and CB Byron Murphy (back) are not going to play.

NFL 2022 Week 16 injury report roundup: Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk