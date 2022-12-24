NFL 2022 Week 16 early inactives: Tyler Huntley officially active for Ravens

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Ravens knew they would not have quarterback Lamar Jackson available for Saturday’s home game against the Falcons as he was ruled out for the third straight week with a knee injury, but there was a bit of uncertainty about the status of Tyler Huntley.

Huntley has been starting in Jackson’s place, but he was listed as questionable because of a right shoulder injury. The Ravens will not have to turn to Anthony Brown as their starter in Week 16, however. Huntley is active and set to help the team try to take another step toward the postseason.

Falcons at Ravens

Falcons: T Chuma Edoga, S Jovante Moffat, CB Rashad Fenton, LB David Anenih, DL Matt Dickerson

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, DE Calais Campbell, CB Marcus Peters, RB Kenyan Drake, G Ben Cleveland, LB David Ojabo, TE Charlie Kolar

Lions at Panthers

Lions: G Kayode Awosika, FB Jason Cabinda, CB DeShon Elliott, DE Austin Bryant, RB Craig Reynolds, DL Michael Brockers, G Ross Pierschbacher

Panthers: WR Rashard Higgins, DE Amare’ Barno, T Larnel Coleman

Bills at Bears

Bills: DE Boogie Basham, C Mitch Morse, TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Justin Murray, LB Baylon Spector, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Dean Marlowe

Bears: WR Equanimeous St. Brown, TE Trevon Wesco, WR Chase Claypool, G Cody Whitehair, G Teven Jenkins, QB Tim Boyle, DT Angelo Blackson

Saints at Browns

Saints: WR Chris Olave, RB Dwayne Washington, LB Pete Werner, S Marcus Maye, CB Marshon Lattimore, DL Payton Turner, OL Lewis Kidd

Browns: DE Jadeveon Clowney, QB Kellen Mond, WR Jaelen Darden, RB Demetric Felton, CB Thomas Graham, T Chris Hubbard

Seahawks at Chiefs

Seahawks: WR Tyler Lockett, S Ryan Neal, DT Al Woods, CB Artie Burns, T Jake Curhan, DT Daviyon Nixon, RB Wayne Gallman

Chiefs: QB Shane Buechele, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Geron Christian, T Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring, DT Khalen Saunders

Giants at Vikings

Giants: CB Adoree' Jackson, G Shane Lemieux, WR David Sills, CB Rodarius Williams, G Jack Anderson

Vikings: C Garrett Bradbury, OL Kyle Hinton, EDGE Luiji Vilain, DL Ross Blacklock, CB Cam Dantzler

Bengals at Patriots

Bengals: DE Sam Hubbard, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, T D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman

Patriots: CB Jalen Mills, WR DeVante Parker, CB Jack Jones, RB Damien Harris, WR Raleigh Webb, DT Sam Roberts, S Joshuah Bledsoe

Texans at Titans

Texans: G Kenyon Green, QB Kyle Allen, TE O.J. Howard, DE Mario Addison, DB Cobi Francis

Titans: LB Dylan Cole, CB Kristian Fulton, QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Josh Thompson, S John Reid, S Amani Hooker, DL Mario Edwards

