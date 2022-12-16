NFL 2022 Week 15 injury report roundup: Jakobi Meyers, Rhamondre Stevenson questionable for Pats

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the 49ers and it continues with three games on Saturday and 11 more on Sunday.

Injury reports for all of those games appear below. The Rams and Packers play on Monday night and those teams will hand in their final injury reports on Saturday.

Colts at Vikings (Saturday)

CB Kenny Moore (ankle) and WR Mike Strachan (concussion) are out for the Colts. CB Brandon Facyson (illness) is listed as doubtful.

C Garrett Bradbury (back), CB Cameron Dantzler (illness), DE Danielle Hunter (neck), DE Patrick Jones (illness), and DT Harrison Phillips (back) are questionable for the Vikings.

Ravens at Browns (Saturday)

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is out again for the Ravens, but QB Tyler Huntley (concussion) is off the injury report. T Morgan Moses (knee), P Jordan Stout (right knee), and G Kevin Zeitler (knee) are listed as questionable.

Browns WR Amari Cooper (hip) has no injury designation and WR David Bell (toe, thumb) is listed as questionable.

Dolphins at Bills (Saturday)

T Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), and RB Jeffery Wilson (hip) are listed as questionable for the Dolphins. S Elijah Campbell (concussion) and S Eric Rowe (hamstring) will not play and WR River Cracraft (calf) is expected to sit out after drawing a doubtful tag.

C Ryan Bates (ankle) and DE Jordan Phillips (shoulder) are not going to be in the lineup for the Bills, but no other players have injury designations.

Lions at Jets

DE Aidan Hutchinson (illness) returned to practice Friday and got a questionable tag. C Frank Ragnow (foot), CB Mike Hughes (illness), and fullback Jason Cabinda (ankle) join him in that group. DT Michael Brockers (illness) is considered doubtful while T Kayode Awosika (ankle) and LB Derrick Barnes (knee) are not going to play.

Jets QB Mike White (ribs) has been ruled out, which means Zach Wilson will get the start on Sunday. DT Quinnen Williams (calf) missed practice all week and is listed as questionable. WR Corey Davis (concussion) and CB Brandin Echols (quad) are out along with White.

Falcons at Saints

OL Chuma Edoga (knee) is the only Falcon with an injury designation. He has been ruled out for QB Desmond Ridder‘s first NFL start.

LB Zach Baun (ankle) and S P.J. Williams (knee) are the only players ruled out for the Saints. DB J.T. Gray (hamstring, ankle), TE Juwan Johnson (ankle), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), TE Adam Trautman (ankle), DE Payton Turner (ankle), RB Dwayne Washington (illness), and LB Pete Werner (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Steelers at Panthers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) is listed as doubtful and the team isn’t saying who would start in his place. LB Myles Jack (groin) also drew a doubtful tag.

WR DJ Moore (ankle) went from full practice participation to a limited workout on Friday and the Panthers list him as questionable. WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) and S Xavier Woods (ankle) are in the same category. LB Brandon Smith (ankle) will not play.

Eagles at Bears

Eagles S Reed Blankenship (knee) is out and everyone else on the 53-man roster is good to go.

Bears QB Justin Fields (illness) returned for two full practices and has no injury designation. WR Chase Claypool (knee) and TE Trevon Wesco (calf) are out. T Larry Borom (knee) is listed as doubtful while WR N'Keal Harry (back) and DB Kindle Vildor (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Chiefs at Texans

The Chiefs list WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and DT Chris Jones (illness) as questionable for this Sunday.

WR Nico Collins (foot), WR Brandin Cooks (calf), CB Steven Nelson (foot), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), CB Derrick Stingley Jr. (hamstring), G Kenyon Green (ankle), and DT Taylor Stallworth (calf) are all out for the Texans. G Justin McCray (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Jaguars

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson (concussion) is out and DE Dorrance Armstrong (ankle) is listed as questionable.

The Jaguars list QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), LB Chad Muma (ankle), G Brandon Scherff (abdomen), LB Travon Walker (ankle), CB Darious Williams (abdomen), and S Andrew Wingard (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday.

Cardinals at Broncos

DE Zach Allen (hand) and CB Byron Murphy (back) won’t play for the Cardinals. WR Marquise Brown (illness), T Rashaad Coward (chest), CB Antonio Hamilton (back, illness), S Charles Washington (chest), and CB Marco Wilson (neck) make up the team’s questionable contingent.

QB Russell Wilson (concussion) is out, so Brett Rypien will get the start for the Broncos on Sunday. WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) and WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) are also out. LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), DT D.J. Jones (shoulder, illness), DE Dre'Mont Jones (hip), and G Dalton Risner (shoulder, back) are listed as questionable.

Patriots at Raiders

T Yodny Cajuste (calf, back), LS Joe Cardona (ankle), RB Damien Harris (thigh), CB Jack Jones (knee), WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion), and RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) make up the group of questionable Patriots players. CB Jalen Mills (groin), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), and T Isaiah Wynn (foot) will not be playing.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (quad, hand) hasn’t missed a game, but keeps getting listed as questionable. G Alex Bars (knee) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee) have been ruled out. T Jackson Barton (back), DT Andrew Billings (fibula), G Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique, wrist), and LB Denzel Perryman (hip) join Jacobs in the questionable category.

Titans at Chargers

DE Denico Autry (knee), CB Tre Avery (concussion), WR C.J. Board (rib), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck), and S Amani Hooker (knee) are all out for the Titans.

Chargers S Derwin James (quad) is unlikely to play after drawing a doubtful tag. CB Bryce Callahan (groin), DT Sebastian Joseph (knee, back), and T Trey Pipkins (knee) are listed as questionable.

Bengals at Buccaneers

The Bengals list WR Tyler Boyd (finger) and WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) as questionable, but head coach Zac Taylor said he expects both players to be in the lineup. WR Trent Taylor (hamstring) is also questionable and CB Jalen Davis (thumb) is considered doubtful. DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist), CB Mike Hilton (knee), and TE Hayden Hurst (calf) will not play.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said this week that he doesn’t expect T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) to play, but Wirfs practiced the last two days and drew a questionable tag. S Mike Edwards (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep), LB Joe Tryon (hip), and S Antoine Winfield (ankle) are also listed as questionable. LB Genard Avery (abdomen, oblique), CB Jamel Dean (toe), LB Carl Nassib (pectoral), and DT Vita Vea (calf) have been ruled out.

Giants at Commanders

TE Daniel Bellinger (rib), CB Nick McCloud (illness), DT Leonard Williams (neck) are questionable for the Giants. G Joshua Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), and G Shane Lemieux (toe) will not play on Sunday.

DE Chase Young (knee) drew another questionable tag from the Commanders, so it’s unclear if he’ll make his 2022 debut. DE Efe Obada (finger), WR Cam Sims (back), and CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) have the same listing. OL Saahdiq Charles (concussion) is out.

