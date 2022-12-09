NFL 2022 Week 14 injury report roundup: Antoine Winfield, Tristan Wirfs doubtful for Bucs

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Rams and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Patriots and Cardinals play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Jaguars at Titans

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) says he’s playing, but he’s officially listed as questionable. WR Zay Jones (chest) and S Andre Cisco (shoulder) are in the same category while LB Chad Muma (ankle) is out.

DE Denico Autry (knee), CB Tre Avery (concussion), WR C.J. Board (rib), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), and LB David Long (hamstring) are out for the Titans. RB Hassan Haskins (hip), DE Jeffery Simmons (ankle), and DT Teair Tart (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Eagles at Giants

LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring) is out and the only Eagles player with an injury designation.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (neck) is questionable after a pair of limited practices and DL Leonard Williams (neck) is considered doubtful. OL Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), and G Shane Lemieux (toe) will not play.

Browns at Bengals

WR Amari Cooper (hip) is questionable for the Browns, but everyone else on the active roster is expected to play.

The Bengals are set to have WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), DE Sam Hubbard (calf), and RB Joe Mixon (concussion). TE Hayden Hurst (calf) is out this week.

Vikings at Lions

Vikings T Christian Darrisaw (concussion) cleared the protocol, but is listed as questionable. S Harrison Smith (neck) and C Garrett Bradbury (back) are in the same group while DE Jonathan Bullard (bicep) is out.

CB Jeff Okudah (illness), CB Will Harris (hip), WR Kalif Raymond (illness), and QB Nate Sudfeld (illness) are questionable for the Lions. G Evan Brown (ankle) is likely out after drawing a doubtful tag. OL Kayode Awosika (ankle), LB Derrick Barnes (knee), and CB Chase Lucas (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Ravens at Steelers

The Ravens didn’t rule QB Lamar Jackson (knee) out, but he’s set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) has no designation and is set to return to the lineup. G Patrick Mekari (toe), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quadricep), LB Patrick Queen (thigh), LB Kristian Welch (concussion), and G Kevin Zeitler (knee) are listed as questionable while CB Daryl Worley (hamstring) is out.

WR Diontae Johnson (hip), LB Malik Reed (back), and LB T.J. Watt (ribs) are all considered questionable to play for the Steelers.

Texans at Cowboys

WR Nico Collins (foot), WR Brandin Cooks (calf), DT Kurt Hinish (shoulder), and CB Derek Stingley (hamstring, illness) will not play for the Texans. FB Troy Hairston (chest) and C Justin McCray (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown (Achilles) is out and LB Leighton Vander Esch (illness) is considered questionable.

Jets at Bills

DE Micheal Clemons (illness) is questionable for the Jets, but everyone else is set to play.

Bills T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Matt Milano (knee) both practiced Friday and are listed as questionable. FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and DE Jordan Phillips (shoulder) have been ruled out.

Chiefs at Broncos

G Joe Thuney (ankle) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are listed as questionable for the Chiefs.

LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), and WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) are not going to play for the Broncos. DT D.J. Jones (shoulder), G Dalton Risner (shoulder, back), and LB Justin Strnad (knee) are listed as questionable.

Panthers at Seahawks

The Panthers list S Myles Hartsfield (ankle), DT Matt Ioannidis (calf), LB Cory Littleton (ankle), and S Xavier Woods (knee) as questionable.

RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), TE Will Dissly (calf), WR DK Metcalf (hip), S Ryan Neal (knee), and RB Kenneth Walker (ankle) all landed in the questionable category for the Seahawks.

Buccaneers at 49ers

S Mike Edwards (hamstring), S Antoine Winfield (ankle), and T Tristan Wirfs (ankle, knee) are doubtful for the Buccaneers. RB Leonard Fournette (foot), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep) are listed as questionable.

49ers DE Nick Bosa (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is listed as questionable. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), S Tarvarius Moore (knee), and DT Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) are not going to play.

Dolphins at Chargers

T Terron Armstead (toe, pectoral), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), TE Durham Smythe (quadricep, knee), and DT Justin Zimmer (back) are questionable for the Dolphins, but QB Tua Tagovailoa (calf) is off the report. WR River Cracraft (calf) is their only player listed as doubtful.

The Chargers don’t expect to have S Derwin James (quad), CB Bryce Callahan (groin), DT Sebastian Joseph (knee) or T Trey Pipkins (knee) after listing them as doubtful. WR Mike Williams (ankle) has no designation and TE Richard Rodgers (knee) is listed as questionable.

