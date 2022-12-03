NFL 2022 Week 13 injury report roundup: Josh Jacobs questionable for the Raiders

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Bills and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Saints and Buccaneers play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Steelers at Falcons

RB Najee Harris (abdomen) is set to play for the Steelers, but RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and LB T.J. Watt (ribs) are listed as questionable. CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) has been ruled out.

DT Jalen Dalton (toe), LB Arnold Ebiketie (forearm), and G Chuma Edoga (knee) are listed as questionable for the Falcons.

Broncos at Ravens

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), WR Courtland Sutton (illness), and CB K'Waun Williams (wrist, elbow knee) are considered questionable to play for the Broncos. LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), TE Andrew Beck (hamstring, illness), WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring), and DE Jonathan Harris (knee) have all been ruled out.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (quad) is off the injury report and set to play. S Kyle Hamilton (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quadricep), and T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Packers at Bears

Packers T David Bakhtiari (knee, illness) is out this weekend. S Darnell Savage (foot) is listed as doubtful while LB De'Vondre Campbell (knee) and WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) has no injury designation and is set to play. T Larry Borom (ankle, knee), S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), CB Kyler Gordon (concussion), and QB Trevor Siemian (oblique) will not play while T Riley Reiff (back) and CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Lions

S Andre Cisco (shoulder), RB Travis Etienne (foot), RB Darrell Henderson (illness), and WR Zay Jones (chest) are listed as questionable for the Jaguars.

G Evan Brown (ankle) and LB Julian Okwara (elbow) are out for the Lions.

Browns at Texans

TE David Njoku (knee) has been ruled out for the Browns, but everyone else on the active roster is set to play.

The Texans ruled out WR Brandin Cooks (calf) and CB Derek Stingley (hamstring). RB Rex Burkhead (concussion) is listed as questionable.

Jets at Vikings

RB Michael Carter (ankle) and T Cedric Ogbuehi (groin, illness) are considered doubtful for the Jets. T Duane Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

The Vikings ruled out T Christian Darrisaw (concussion) and TE Ben Ellefson (groin). DT Ross Blacklock (illness) is listed as questionable.

Commanders at Giants

RB Antonio Gibson (foot) and DE Chase Young (knee) are listed as questionable for the Commanders. WR Dax Milne (foot), CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), and G Trai Turner (ankle, knee) are not going to play.

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), S Dane Belton (collarbone), RB Gary Brightwell (illness), LB Carter Coughlin (thigh), C Jon Feliciano (neck), CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder), WR Richie James (knee), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique), and WR Darius Slayton (illness) make up a sizable group of questionable Giants. G Joshua Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), and G Shane Lemieux (toe) are out this weekend.

Titans at Eagles

DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) is questionable for the Titans after returning to practice Friday. DE Denico Autry (knee), WR Cody Hollister (neck), and CB Elijah Molden (groin) are all out. RB Hassan Haskins (hip) is also listed as questionable.

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (kidney) and DE Robert Quinn (knee) have been ruled out for the Eagles.

Seahawks at Rams

RB Travis Homer (illness, knee), S Josh Jones (illness), and S Ryan Neal (elbow, shoulder) drew questionable designations for the Seahawks.

DT Aaron Donald (ankle), LB Travin Howard (hip), LB Terrell Lewis (back), WR Lance McCutcheon (shoulder), and QB Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck) are out for the Rams. C Brian Allen (thumb), CB Troy Hill (groin), and LB Ernest Jones (back) make up their questionable contingent.

Dolphins at 49ers

T Austin Jackson (ankle) is out for the Dolphins and T Terron Armstead (toe, pectoral) is listed as doubtful. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder, ankle) are listed as questionable.

WR Deebo Samuel (quad) is questionable for the 49ers along with G Spencer Burford (ankle), DE Charles Omenihu (knee), and T Trent Williams (back). RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out.

Chiefs at Bengals

The Chiefs ruled WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) out for the second straight week. S Deon Bush (elbow) is listed as questionable.

WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip), RB Joe Mixon (concussion), and LB Logan Wilson (illness) are questionable for the Bengals, although head coach Zac Taylor suggested Chase will play.

Chargers at Raiders

C Corey Linsley (concussion), T Trey Pipkins (knee), and WR Mike Williams (ankle) are all out for the Chargers. S Nasir Adderley (thumb), DT Breiden Fehoko (illness), and LB Drue Tranquill (illness) are listed as questionable.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable after a big game last Sunday. DT Andrew Billings (fibula), RB Brandon Bolden (calf), G Lester Cotton (calf), and LB Denzel Perryman (wrist) are also listed as questionable. TE Jesper Horsted (concussion) and DT Kendal Vickers (back) have been ruled out.

Colts at Cowboys

CB Kenny Moore (ankle) and T Braden Smith (illness) are out for the Colts. CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee) and TE Jelani Woods (shoulder, quadricep) are listed as questionable.

The Cowboys listed LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), DT Quinton Bohanna (knee), CB Trevon Diggs (illness), WR Michael Gallup (illness), and S Jayron Kearse (shoulder) as questionable to play.

