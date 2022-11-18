NFL 2022 Week 11 injury report roundup: Christian Barmore out for Patriots

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Titans and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Cardinals and 49ers play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Jets at Patriots

WR Corey Davis (knee) will miss a third straight game for the Jets. DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) is also out while TE Kenny Yeboah (calf) is listed as doubtful. G Nate Herbig (shin) is listed as questionable. Head coach Robert Saleh indicated T Duane Brown (shoulder) would also be listed as questionable, but he is not on the final report.

The Patriots will be missing DT Christian Barmore (knee) on Sunday and they’ll likely need to call up a replacement for P Jake Bailey (back) after listing him as doubtful. LB Anfernee Jennings (back), WR DeVante Parker (knee), and LB Josh Uche (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Bears at Falcons

Bears TE Cole Kmet (thigh) is off the injury report, but S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and WR N'Keal Harry (illness) won’t play. G Teven Jenkins (hip), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), and CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) are listed as questionable.

TE Feleipe Franks (calf) is out for the Falcons. S Erik Harris (foot) and CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) drew questionable designations.

Rams at Saints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) is set to return to the lineup. C Brian Allen (thumb) and LB Travin Howard (hip) will miss the game while DT A'Shawn Robinson (illness) and QB John Wolford (neck) are listed as questionable.

Saints DE Cam Jordan (eye) is going to miss a game due to injury for the first time in his career. DE Marcus Davenport (calf), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), T James Hurst (concussion), RB Mark Ingram (knee), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and LB Pete Werner (ankle) have also been ruled out. G Andrus Peat (triceps) is listed as questionable.

Panthers at Ravens

S Juston Burris (illness, concussion), DT Matt Ioannidis (calf), and QB P.J. Walker (ankle) are out for the Panthers. S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful and CB Jaycee Horn (foot) and TE Giovanni Ricci (neck) are considered questionable.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) missed practice Friday and is listed as questionable, but head coach John Harbaugh said he expects Jackson to play. TE Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder) and RB Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) are also listed as questionable. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) is listed as doubtful.

Browns vs Bills (in Detroit)

TE David Njoku (ankle) is considered questionable to return to the Browns lineup. S D'Anthony Bell (concussion), G Michael Dunn (back), CB Greg Newsome (concussion), and DT Perrion Winfrey (concussion) have been ruled out.

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel), WR Jake Kumerow (ankle), and DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) won’t be playing in Detroit, but QB Josh Allen (elbow) is off the injury report and ready to go. CB Kaiir Elam (ankle), FB Reggie Gilliam (illness), and S Jordan Poyer (elbow) make up Buffalo’s questionable group.

Commanders at Texans

The Commanders are waiting until Saturday to make a call on activating DE Chase Young (knee). They have ruled out LB Cole Holcomb (foot), RB J.D. McKissic (neck), and TE Armani Rogers (knee, ankle). CB Christian Holmes (hamstring), LB David Mayo (hamstring), and RB Jonathan Williams (knee) are deemed questionable to play.

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) and LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring) will not play for the Texans. DE Rasheem Green (illness) is listed as questionable.

Eagles at Colts

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring) is the only Eagles player with an injury designation and he’s been ruled out.

T Braden Smith (back) is questionable for the Colts after missing practice Friday. LB Zaire Franklin (illness) and CB Isaiah Rodgers (illness) drew the same designation. DE Kwity Paye (ankle) and TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) will not play.

Lions at Giants

The Lions listed S DeShon Elliott (concussion), C Frank Ragnow (foot), WR Josh Reynolds (back), and LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) as questionable for Sunday. DE Charles Harris (groin) and DE Josh Paschal (knee) were both ruled out.

T Evan Neal (knee) returned to practice this week, but the Giants listed him as doubtful to play. TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) has been ruled out and S Dane Belton (collarbone), G Joshua Ezeudu (neck), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), DT Dexter Lawrence (back), and WR Wan'Dale Robinson (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Raiders at Broncos

WR Davante Adams (abdomen) drew a questionable tag from the Raiders after a week of limited practices. LB Luke Masterson (ribs), T Kolton Miller (shoulder, abdomen), and LB Denzel Perryman (hip, ribs) have also been listed as questionable.

TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), LB Jonas Griffith (ankle), WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), and CB K'Waun Williams (wrist, elbow, knee) are all out for the Broncos this weekend. LB Baron Browning (hip), T Tom Compton (back), T Cameron Fleming (quadricep), G Graham Glasgow (shoulder), and WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder) make up the team’s questionable group.

Cowboys at Vikings

P Bryan Anger (illness), LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), DT Quinton Bohanna (illness), CB Anthony Brown (concussion), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), and DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) are all listed as questionable for the Cowboys.

The Vikings ruled CB Akayleb Evans (concussion) and DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) out for Sunday. DE Za'Darius Smith (knee) is listed as questionable.

Bengals at Steelers

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will miss his third straight game. S Dax Hill (shoulder) and DT Josh Tupou (calf) are also out this weekend. RB Chris Evans (knee) and CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) is set to play after having surgery last Saturday. CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Chiefs at Chargers

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday night. CB Chris Lammons (concussion) is also out.

The Chargers are hopeful WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and WR Mike Williams (knee) can return to action after being listed as questionable. K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) is considered doubtful to play.

