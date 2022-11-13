NFL 2022 Week 10 early inactives: Josh Allen, Ryan Tannehill officially active

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Four teams listed their starting quarterbacks as questionable to play in Week 10, but neither the Bills nor the Titans will have to call on their backups. Signs pointed to Josh Allen and Ryan Tannehill being active for Sunday’s games when their teams passed on promoting third quarterbacks from the practice squad and both players avoided the inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

It remains to be seen if both quarterbacks will start, but it seems likely that they are going to play if the team feels they’re healthy enough to be in uniform.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford are the other questionable signal callers. Their fate will be known in a few hours, but reports on Sunday morning weren’t optimistic about their chances.

Vikings at Bills

Vikings: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, LB Luiji Vilain, OL Chris Reed, LB Benton Whitley, T Vederian Lowe, DL Esezi Otomewo

Bills: TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Justin Murray, DE Greg Rousseau, LB Baylon Spector, CB Tre'Davious White, CB Kaiir Elam, S Jordan Poyer

Broncos at Titans

Broncos: RB Marlon Mack, DL Eyioma Uwazurike, S Justin Simmons, T Cam Fleming, LB Baron Browning, WR KJ Hamler, TE Andrew Beck, CB Darrius Phillips

Titans: WR Chris Conley, CB Kristian Fulton, S Amani Hooker, LB Bud Dupree, G Jordan Roos, DT Jeffery Simmons

Texans at Giants

Texans: T Austin Deculus, CB Isaac Yiadom, LB Neville Hewitt, TE Brevin Jordan, WR Tyron Johnson

Giants: WR David Sills, LB Austin Calitro, T Devery Hamilton, T Evan Neal, TE Daniel Bellinger, LB Quincy Roche

Jaguars at Chiefs

Jaguars: WR Kendrick Pryor, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Tevaughn Campbell, LB De'Shaan Dixon, OL John Miller

Chiefs: RB Ronald Jones, QB Shane Buechele, S Nazeeh Johnson, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Darian Kinnard

Lions at Bears

Lions: LB Malcolm Rodriguez, WR Josh Reynolds, T Matt Nelson, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB Chase Lucas, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant

Bears: WR N'Keal Harry, DB Kindle Vildor, DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, OL Teven Jenkins, WR Velus Jones, DB Harrison Hand, OL Ja'Tyre Carter

Browns at Dolphins

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, RB Demetric Felton Jr., LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, CB Thomas Graham Jr., G Michael Dunn, TE David Njoku, DT Perrion Winfrey

Dolphins: QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, WR River Cracraft, TE Hunter Long

Saints at Steelers

Saints: DE Marcus Davenport, S Marcus Maye, WR Marquez Callaway, TE JP Holtz, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Pete Werner, RB Mark Ingram II, G Andrus Peat

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, DB Elijah Riley, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, G Kendrick Green, LB Mark Robinson

