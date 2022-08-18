The NFL’s 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule

Sunday Nights are for football

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

“Sunday Night Football” has become iconic much in the way “Monday Night Football” was for decades. Now, Sunday is the place to be. What teams will have spots in the spotlight in 2022? Let’s take a look …

NFL Week 1

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

NFL Week 2

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

NFL Week 3

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

NFL Week 4

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Week 5

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

NFL Week 6

USAT

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Week 7

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

NFL Week 8

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

NFL Week 9

 

USAT

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Week 10

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

NFL Week 11

USAT

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Week 12

USAT

Thanksgiving Thursday: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Week 13

USAT.

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

NFL Week 14

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

NFL Week 15

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

NFL Week 16

USAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

NFL Week 17

(Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Week 18

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

TBD

Flex appeal

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

“Flexible scheduling” will be used in Weeks 11-18. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used for no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-17, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time.

For Week 18, two Saturday games and the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to January 9. The schedule does not list Saturday games or a Sunday night game in Week 18, but games with playoff implications will be moved to those time slots. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.

    The Little League World Series is back to its old self, and more. After no tournament in 2020 and no international clubs in 2021, both due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the youth baseball tournament has expanded to 20 teams from around the world that will play ball in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starting Wednesday. This year’s series marks the 75th anniversary of the first tournament, which has become a staple of life in central Pennsylvania, not to mention an economic boost for South Williamsport — where the Little League complex is actually housed — and Williamsport, just across the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.