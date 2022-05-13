NFL 2022 schedule: Bears regular season has rare feature

Bears 2022 schedule features unique quirk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Every year, each NFL regular season schedule has one or two weird quirks. For the Bears last year, it was switching between home and road games every week throughout the season. This year, Larry Mayer has discovered the Bears will do something for the first time in nearly 60 years.

Perhaps the quirkiest schedule quirk: #Bears do not play a December road game for first time since 1964. They have three home contests and a bye. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) May 13, 2022

Typically inviting road teams to Chicago in December to play in “Bear Weather” is considered an advantage. But the three visitors are the Packers, Bills and Eagles, all teams who are used to playing in the cold.

The Bears never have three road games in a row, but they have back-to-back away games three times.

You can check out the Bears full regular season schedule here.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!