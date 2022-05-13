NFL 2022 schedule: Bears regular season has rare feature

Alex Shapiro
·1 min read
Bears 2022 schedule features unique quirk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Every year, each NFL regular season schedule has one or two weird quirks. For the Bears last year, it was switching between home and road games every week throughout the season. This year, Larry Mayer has discovered the Bears will do something for the first time in nearly 60 years.

Typically inviting road teams to Chicago in December to play in “Bear Weather” is considered an advantage. But the three visitors are the Packers, Bills and Eagles, all teams who are used to playing in the cold.

The Bears never have three road games in a row, but they have back-to-back away games three times.

You can check out the Bears full regular season schedule here.

