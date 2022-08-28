NFL 2022 roster cuts: Which players will be released or traded before the start of the regular season?

The NFL preseason is just about over. Following Sunday night's contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions, coaches will gather to discuss which players on the roster bubble will make the final 53-man roster.

The final day to make that determination is Tuesday, Aug. 30. Teams must have their final 53-man roster submitted by 4 p.m. ET.

Being on the roster bubble isn't always a bad thing. Players who performed well in the preseason could find themselves traded to another club. Even those who do get cut can get picked up by another team, or land on a team's practice squad.

Want to know what moves your favorite team is making as its final roster takes shape? Keep it here for updates and analysis of the biggest moves before NFL rosters are finalized.