NFL 2022 MVP: Did Hurts help his MVP chances with his big finish against the Colts?

Did Hurts help his MVP chances with his big finish against the Colts?

With seven weeks remaining in the regular season, the NFL MVP race is starting to take shape as a one-horse race. The contenders keep winning, but can they make up any ground on the runaway favorite? Let’s take a look at the latest odds from the top candidates and how they fared in Week 11.

(All odds courtesy PointsBet)

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB: -160 (Last week -110)

The 2018 MVP is well on his way to another trophy, after yet another 300-yard, three-TD effort Sunday, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in a 30-27 win over the Chargers. He leads the league in TD passes (28), and passing yards (3,265), and has the Chiefs cruising toward the top seed in the AFC in the postseason at 8-2.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB: +600 (Last week +500)

While Hurts’ numbers didn’t jump off the page from Sunday’s win, his performance in leading the team to a comeback win should deserve a lot of credit. Hurts led the Eagles back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to win a game for the first time in 12 years. You can say what you want about his play, but 9-1 is 9-1.

Josh Allen, Bills QB: +650 (Last week +600)

Allen and the Bills had to escape an avalanche of snow in Buffalo to play a “home” game in Detroit, and it showed a bit against the Browns. Allen’s squad won the game, but he threw for a season-low 197 yards in the game, and the offense settled for six field goals in the game. At least he’ll get a do-over Thursday, another game in Detroit, this time as the road team against the Lions.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins QB: +650 (Last week +500)

Tua and the Dolphins took Week 11 off for their bye week. They’ll host the bottom-feeding Texans Sunday.

Joe Burrow, Bengals QB: +2600 (Last week +2000)

Burrow and the Bengals stared down a revenge game against the Steelers and Joe Shiesty did not disappoint, throwing for 355 yards and four scores in a 37-30 win that wasn’t as close as the score indicates. He’ll face a tough matchup Sunday in Tennessee against the Titans.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB: +2600 (Last week +1200)

Zzzzzzzz. Jackson and the Ravens sleepwalked through a home game against the talent-challenged Panthers and managed to sneak away with a 13-3 win in a game that was tied at 3-3 through three quarters. Jackson threw for 209 yards and was picked off once, though he did run for the game’s only touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. We shall see if he can bounce back Sunday on the road against the Jaguars.