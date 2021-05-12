NFL 2021 Week 1 schedule: Cowboys-Buccaneers, Bears-Rams, Steelers-Bills highlight opening week

The defending champion Buccaneers will host the Cowboys, the Rams will finally show off their new stadium to fans while hosting the Bears, and Aaron Rodgers will be playing in the late afternoon window on FOX whether he’s on the Packers or the Broncos.

Those are a few of the highlights from the 2021 NFL Week 1 schedule, which was released this morning. Here’s the full 16-game schedule for the first week of the 2021 regular season:

THURSDAY NIGHT NBC

Cowboys at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOX

Seahawks at Colts, 1 p.m.

Eagles at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Vikings at Bengals, 1 p.m.

49ers at Lions, 1 p.m.

Broncos at Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Packers at Saints, 4:25 p.m.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON CBS

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m.

Steelers at Bills, 1 p.m.

Jets at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Cardinals at Titans, 1 p.m.

Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Browns at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 p.m.

SUNDAY NIGHT NBC

Bears at Rams, 8:20 p.m.

MONDAY NIGHT ESPN

Raiders at Ravens, 8:15 p.m.

