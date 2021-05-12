NFL 2021 season to kick off with mega-matchups in Week 1

Barry Werner
The 2021 NFL season schedule is being revealed on Wednesday via an NFL Network special.

The league gave its broadcast partners a green light to share some of the Week 1 matchups in advance of the complete reveal.

The first game, a traditional Thursday night affair with the Super Bowl champs as hosts, will pit the Dallas Cowboys against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CBS has a huge matchup in its late window Sunday as the Cleveland Browns visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buffalo Bills will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Twenty years ago on Sept. 10, 2001, the New York Giants played at the Denver Broncos. The next day the 9/11 attacks happened on the World Trade Center.

The NFL has scheduled the Giants to play host to the Broncos on Sept. 12, 20 years, and a day after the treacherous events.

The other New York team will see a familiar face in hostile territory as the Jets travel to Carolina, where they will face Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers.

The Green Bay Packers, with or without Aaron Rodgers, will travel to New Orleans, where the Saints start the post-Drew Brees era.

Some information on the entire 2021 season:

