Breaking News:

Texas Rangers opening Globe Life Field to fans at 100% capacity for MLB opener

NFL 2021 salary cap gives Bears, Ryan Pace clarity to build roster

Alex Shapiro
·1 min read

Official NFL salary cap gives Bears clarity to build roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s hard to put together a puzzle if you don’t know how many pieces you’ve got. For GMs, that puzzle is fitting their roster under the salary cap, and now all teams know how much space they’ve got. Each team will be starting with $182.5 million, but when you account cap rollover and dead money, the Bears in particular will have $189.5 million to work with, according to the NFL Players Association.

As things stand now, Spotrac says the team is over the cap by $22.5 million, so they’ll have work to do to not only get under, but also make space for any potential free agent signings or trades (lookin’ at you Russell Wilson).

It’s worth mentioning that Spotrac still lists Bobby Massie on their active roster for the Bears, while multiple reports say the team is likely to decline his option, saving $5.4 million. Still, that leaves the team $17.1 million over the cap, so expect contract restructures and more cuts on the horizon.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • Malcolm Butler says his goodbyes to Titans, fans after release

    Butler thanked the organization and its fans in his farewell message.

  • NFL sets salary cap at $182.5 million, down 8% from 2020

    The NFL's salary cap will be $182.5 million per team in the upcoming season, a drop of 8% from 2020. Free agency begins next Wednesday, though the “legal tampering” period starts Monday. The NFL is close to agreement on extensions of its broadcast contracts, but those deals will not affect the 2021 season.

  • After Bears tag Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen stumps for extension

    Tarik Cohen makes it clear via Twitter that he wants Ryan Pace to sign Allen Robinson to a long-term deal after the Bears placed the star wide receiver on a franchise tag on Tuesday.

  • United Center enters second day of COVID vaccinations after confusing launch day

    The United Center begins its second day of vaccinations against COVID-19 on Wednesday after its launch the day before was marked by conflicting information and confusion about appointments.

  • Yahoo DFS Golf: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Louis Oosthuizen's late WD burned DFS players last week, but Bryce Danielson believes that will help improve his stock in the latest contests on Yahoo.

  • Netflix series 'Last Chance U' speaks to the reality of athletes I study

    Junior college athletes work hard to get noticed by big-time schools. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty ImagesThe concept behind Netflix’s hit docuseries “Last Chance U” is simple: Locate a junior college sports team, follow the team around for an entire season with video cameras, and show how team members struggle to realize their dreams of going pro despite their difficult pasts. The show’s popularity rests on the fact that athletes often end up in junior college – or “JUCO,” as it’s often called – through adverse circumstances. These colleges often represent their last chance to get recruited to a big-time college team, or at least a four-year college. The prospect of going from “rags to riches” as an athlete is a narrative that seems to resonate well. While “Last Chance U” has dealt with junior college football, on March 10 an eight-episode spinoff will focus on junior college basketball. A new series of “Last Chance U” that focuses on junior college basketball debuts on Netflix March 10. For me, “Last Chance U” is more than just a TV show. It’s emblematic of a championship-winning junior college basketball team in the Midwest that I have been following since 2019 as a researcher focusing on athletes who come from adverse circumstances. ‘Out of options’ Much of my work for this study took place during the winter of 2020, when I spent two weeks with the team and shadowed the head coach – Coach Steve – from morning to night. Coach Steve – who has been the head coach since 2004 – told me during our first conversation since “Last Chance U” came on TV that people have been “1,000 times more curious” about his job. “I get all these people asking me, ‘Is your job really that hard?‘ or, 'Do your players really come from situations like this?’” Coach Steve explained. He said part of what makes junior college sports so intriguing – and different from big-time college sports – is that “no one wants to come to JUCO; they come because they are out of options.” “I get these players who are not academically eligible, or they have done something that has scared away NCAA recruiters,” Coach Steve said, using the well-known acronym for the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the organization that governs sports at four-year colleges. One player, for instance, had a gun possession charge that made recruiters turn away. Several other players simply didn’t have a good enough academic standing to play. “They are extremely talented, but also very vulnerable,” he says of the players, “and now I have to deal with the baggage.” What Coach Steve describes is similar to the experiences of dozens of other athletes who have told me about the circumstances they struggled to overcome. Preparing for college The goal, then, is for Coach Steve and his support team to spend a year or two improving the player’s athletic and academic standing so he can earn the NCAA scholarship that he missed out on after high school. Sports teams at junior colleges, or community colleges, are governed by the National Junior College Athletic Association. Adeola Dagundunro of Mt. San Antonio College drives to the basket during an 87-75 victory in 2005. Kirby Lee/WireImage The name of Coach Steve’s school is being withheld to protect the privacy of his players. “My players are almost all local kids, meaning they come from some really tough neighborhoods with minimal prospects,” Coach Steve told me. “So I feel great pressure to make sure they get scholarship offers, since most of them will not play professional basketball.” Junior colleges are not required to report the percentage of students who transition to four-year NCAA schools, according to Wanda Bodey, director of compliance and eligibility at the NJCAA. However, Bodey told The Conversation that the NJCAA is trying to build a database to capture the data. Coach Steve told me that about 90% of his players get offers to four-year colleges. I have no reason to doubt Coach Steve’s figures, which may even be conservative. When I followed the team in 2020, every player got a scholarship offer to an NCAA Division I or Division II school or a college where sports is governed by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Streets are calling Coach Steve has no shortage of stories about the challenges that his players face. “Halfway through this season my best player disappeared for a week, went radio silent,” he told me in 2020. “Then he comes back and tells me one of his friends was murdered in a drive-by shooting and his gang was pressuring him to help retaliate against the rival gang. So, against my better judgment, I bring him back, then he disappears again, then comes back. What am I supposed to do? If I cut this kid his life is over; if I keep him, the team is jeopardized.” In this case, the player had some outside mentors who set up meetings with the coach to bring him back. “People might think this kind of thing is a rarity,” Coach Steve explained. “But the problem is, I deal with something like this almost every season, and it just comes with the territory.” More than championships While Coach Steve says championships are desirable, his view of success transcends wins and losses on the court. “Winning is important, especially since I need to do so to keep my job, but what I really value is moving my players on from here to the NCAA so they get a college education and are prepared for life after basketball.” To accomplish this goal, Coach Steve relies upon the efforts of employees who go far beyond their job description. The academic counselor, for instance, was crucial in supporting the emotional needs of the players. The counselor had a role similar to that of the beloved Brittany Wagner, academic adviser from the first and second seasons of “Last Chance U,” who is now a motivational speaker. The counselor understood the players’ needs, since she grew up in the community and even got a degree from the same junior college where she now works. “My job is exhausting, but I love it, and I know how to keep our players on the right track,” the counselor told me. “It sounds crazy, but I treat them the same as I treat my toddler: tire them out and keep them busy during the day so they go home and go to sleep, instead of go home and make bad decisions.” Southern Maine Community College basketball coach Matt Richards talks with his team in 2017. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images All-volunteer force Coach Steve has no money to pay for assistant coaches, so he has to rely upon highly qualified volunteer coaches who use the job as a resume builder. The number of assistant coaches fluctuates. He had two at the time of my study but has had as many as five in the past. One of this year’s assistants said: “I lost my coaching job at (a Division I school) because that is just the nature of this business. With nothing available I took the assistant coaching job here to build up my resume and hopefully use it as a steppingstone. I am sacrificing a lot to be here. I am 35 years old, living with my parents, I have no money, no girlfriend, and no salary from the school.” I wondered why Steve – with all the challenges at the junior college level and a resume that includes a national championship and a proven record of success – has not moved on to coach an NCAA program. He said the answer is simple. “I do feel that this is my calling, and that is why I don’t even really care about moving on. But a lot of people ask, ‘When are you going to coach at a higher level?’ I would do that if there was a no-brainer opportunity, but that doesn’t flood my mind with doubt and wonder. If my career ends here, I’m good, and to be honest, I could do this forever.” [Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter and get expert takes on today’s news, every day.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Rob Book, University of Southern Denmark. Read more:NCAA amateurism appears immune to COVID-19 – despite tide in public support for paying athletes having turnedColleges are eliminating sports teams – and runners and golfers are paying more of a price than football or basketball players Rob Book does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Pro Football Focus says this was the Bears’ best NFL draft decision in the last five years

    The Chicago Bears haven't had many first-round picks lately, but that hasn't stopped them from having NFL draft success, per PFF.

  • Bears' Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy, Juan Castillo attend Northwestern's pro day

    Northwestern could have two players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft

  • 2021 NFL salary cap reportedly set at $182.5M

    It is the leagues first decrease in salary cap since 2011

  • Wide resistance to vaccines plagues Ukraine's COVID-19 fight

    After receiving its first shipment of coronavirus vaccine, Ukraine found itself in a new struggle against the pandemic — persuading its widely reluctant people to get the shot. Although infections are rising sharply, Ukrainians are becoming increasingly opposed to vaccination: an opinion poll released earlier this month by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found 60% of the country's people don't want to get vaccinated, up from 40% a month earlier. The resistance appears to be rooted in longstanding suspicion of vaccines dating back to the Soviet era, amplified by politicians' allegations about low-quality vaccines, corruption scandals and misinformation spread through social media.

  • What Russell Wilson can learn from James Harden in a trade to Bears

    Former Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall could see a scenario where Russell Wilson uses a James Harden move to get to Chicago, and keep Khalil Mack on the team.

  • Bills release John Brown, Quinton Jefferson

    Wide receiver John Brown signed a three-year deal with the Bills in March 2019, but he will not be playing out the final year of that pact. In a message posted to his Instagram story on Wednesday, Brown wrote “Thank you for the 2 years Buffalo” in a farewell message to the city. Shortly after [more]

  • Mustang Fleeing Police Crashes Into Ditch

    The jokes for this one write themselves.

  • Bears place franchise tag on star receiver Allen Robinson

    The Chicago Bears placed the franchise tag on star receiver Allen Robinson on Tuesday, setting up a potential messy situation with their most consistent playmaker on offense. Robinson agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract when he joined Chicago in 2018 after playing his first four seasons in Jacksonville. Robinson has 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns since joining the Bears.

  • Abreu to Robert to Céspedes: White Sox' Cuban legacy fuels present, future

    Not only is the Cuban connection alive and well on the South Side, but it's playing a bigger role than ever, helping fuel the White Sox championship-level expectations for both the present and future.

  • ‘Misguided and unsound’: States call on new Education Secretary to stop protecting student loan servicers

    Eleven state financial regulators are calling on Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to rescind Trump-era regulations that they say are insulating student loan servicers from more oversight.

  • Former Oregon Duck Kyle Long is making a return to the NFL

    That was a short "retirement."

  • Pfizer, BioNTech Predict Increase In Capacity To 3B COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In 2022: Bloomberg

    BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) says it could have the capacity to make 3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) in 2022, Bloomberg reports. BioNTech’s CEO Ugur Sahin said that the increased manufacturing depends on demand and factors such as the requirement of the additional boost to vaccinations. Pfizer last month said it aims to make at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year. “We have an order book of already 1.3 billion orders, which is already fixed. We are discussing additional doses -- hundreds of millions of doses as options -- with government organizations.” Sahin said. Pfizer committed to delivering two-thirds of the U.S.’s 300 million-dose order by the end of May. In the European Union, the companies have promised to ship at least 500 million doses this year, with an option for an additional 100 million doses. Pfizer has projected about billion in revenue this year from COVID vaccine sales, and CEO Albert Bourla said the price of the shot might increase. Pfizer will use McPherson, Kansas plant to accelerate the production of its COVID-19 vaccine. The plant has been in trouble with the FDA for repeated quality-control violations. According to a recent lab study, the PFE/BNTX’s COVID-19 vaccine can neutralize a new Brazilian variant of the virus. Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.41% at $34.59, while BNTX shares moved 3.04% higher at $99.41 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Is Graybug Vision Stock Plunging Today?J&J Facing Supply Issues, Shaky To Meet EU Q2 Vaccine Deliveries: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Russell Wilson blamed for starting Seahawks drama by former Seahawks teammate

    Is Russ in the wrong for the drama between him and the Seahawks? A couple of former NFL players think so.

  • "Ice Volcano" forms amid freezing weather in New York

    Freezing weather has led to the formation of a towering "ice volcano" in Letchworth State Park in New York. The "volcano" is a popular tourist spot for visitors.