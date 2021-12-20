NFL 2021 playoff picture, standings: Where Chargers stand after loss to Chiefs

The Chargers fell to 8-6 after losing to the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Following the loss, how does it affect Los Angeles, and how does it stack up with the other teams in the AFC West and conference?

Here’s a look at the division standings with Week 15 nearing an end:

1. Chiefs (10-4)

2. Chargers (8-6)

3. Broncos (7-7)

4. Raiders (6-7)

And, a look at the playoff picture:

1. Chiefs (10-4)

2. Patriots (9-5)

3. Titans (9-5)

4. Bengals (8-6)

5. Colts (8-6)

6. Chargers (8-6)

7. Bills (8-6)

AFC playoff matchups if the season ended today:

No. 2 Patriots vs. No. 7 Bills

No. 3 Titans vs. No. 6 Chargers

No. 4 Bengals vs. No. 5 Colts

The Browns and Raiders face off on Monday evening.

If Cleveland wins, they will become the 4th seed, and Cincinnati would bump down to the 6th seed based on head-to-head win percentage.

That would also drop Los Angeles to the 7th seed and knock Buffalo out into the hunt because of the best win percentage in conference games.