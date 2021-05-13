NFL 2021 odds, betting lines: Ravens heavy favorites over Raiders in Week 1

Levi Damien
·1 min read
As is standard, the moment the NFL puts out the schedule, the oddsmakers get to work on their lines for the season opener. Even with the season over months away, the lines are out over at BetMGM.

The final game of the opening weekend features the Ravens at the Raiders in what figures to be a wild first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. But despite the hostile environment, oddsmakers favor the Ravens by a touchdown.

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET)

  • Money line: Ravens -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | Raiders +240 (bet $100 to win $240)

  • Spread: Ravens -6 (-110) | Raiders +6 (-110)

  • Over/Under: 51.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

The 6-point spread is the fifth largest among week one odds. The four with larger margins were the Bucs (-6.5) over Cowboys, Bills (-6.5) over Steelers, 49ers (-7.5) over Lions, and Rams (-7) over Bears.

Both the Raiders and Ravens finished second in their division last season, but the Raiders did so at 8-8 and missing the playoffs, while the Ravens did so at 11-5, winning the tie-break over a tough Browns teams, giving the AFC North two of three wild card teams.

