NFL 2020 schedule news! Arizona Cardinals say they'll be playing a game in Mexico

We’re more than six months from an NFL football game that counts, so any schedule news is welcomed. It reminds us that football will be back, someday.

And the news is as incremental as it gets: The Arizona Cardinals announced that they’ll be playing in Mexico for a game this season. They will be the designated home team for that game.

We don’t know who the Cardinals will be playing, what date they’ll play in Mexico or kickoff time. It’s not much, but it’s something.

Cardinals return to Mexico

The Cardinals played the first regular-season game in Mexico, against the San Francisco 49ers in 2005. That was the first regular-season game to be played outside of the United States.

“​We are incredibly excited to be returning to Estadio Azteca where we had such a positive experience in 2005,” Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “The Cardinals are very appreciative of the support we receive from fans in Mexico and look forward to a tremendous experience.”​

The Mexico game is becoming an annual event for the NFL. It happened in 2016, 2017 and 2019 and will again in 2020. There was a game scheduled for Mexico in 2018 but was moved to Los Angeles when the turf was infamously too torn up to play on (and that Rams-Chiefs game ended up being perhaps the greatest regular-season game in NFL history).

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and his team will play in Mexico in 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

NFL schedule slowly taking shape

The NFL’s schedule comes out in April every year. We already know each team’s opponents, but there is something exciting about seeing those matchups go on a calendar.

We know the Atlanta Falcons will participate in an international game next season. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play back-to-back games in London. And the Cardinals will host a game in Mexico. The Cardinals are a fun team for the Mexico game, with exciting second-year quarterback Kyler Murray running a wide-open offense.

Soon we’ll have the full schedule and NFL football will seem closer to a return. For now, we’ll take what we can get.

