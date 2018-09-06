NFL 2018: Jay Ajayi ‘still hungry’ as Philadelphia Eagles begin Super Bowl defence

Ajayi is relishing the challenge of defending the Super Bowl title: Getty Images

Jay Ajayi knows things will never be the same. Life as a Super Bowl champion rarely is. Even if it means a few traffic ticket-related perks.

“They gave me a warning instead of a citation,” he says ahead of the 2018 NFL season opener on Thursday night. “That’s part of bringing a Super Bowl to Philly so that was cool.”

That night in Minnesota eight short months ago will live with Philadelphia Eagles fans for eternity. A night where a lifetime of heartbreak was at last put to bed. Ajayi though is ready to work once again.

“It’s good to get the recognition as a champion and the perks that come with that, it’s been good! For me though I am still hungry, my mentality hasn’t changed. I still want more.

“It’s just about striving for more, striving to be the best, and continuing to work tirelessly and build a legacy.”

The Eagles know when they run out opposite the Atlanta Falcons in front of a typically raucous Lincoln Financial Field crowd for the first time it will feel just that bit different.

“People will come in with that target on us, we understand that,” the fifth-year running back says. “But, at the same time we’re not going to really worry about what they’re going to do at the end of the day.

“We have to focus on us and how we execute, who’s in our building and the things that we do (to achieve) what we want to accomplish. It’s just about us. The Eagles.

“We have the best fans in the world. It’s good for us to enjoy that environment every Sunday we play at the stadium in front of them.

“It makes it tough as they care so much, so we have to make sure we do the right thing, play well and continue to succeed out there on the field.”

No team has repeated as champions for 13 years. There’s a reason for that. That said, this Eagles team has resisted the roster turnover that so often plagues Super Bowl winners and look as capable as any team over the last decade to emulate the 2005 Patriots and keep the Lombardi Trophy safely under lock and key.

“It’s obviously a different team than last season’s team,” Ajayi adds. “But with that being said we do still have a great nucleus and have added weapons.

“In this 2018 team we have to find our own identity, we have just been sharpening each other in practice and working on our playbook and getting ready for this season because we want to be able to create that legacy for ourselves as obviously that’s the goal, being able to win another championship.

“We’re staying focused on that, whilst continuing building an identity for this year. That’s what’s going to help us get to where we want to go.”

Tonight’s matchup sees a repeat of the January play-off clash that so nearly ended the Eagles’ fairytale before it even began. That night the Falcons were handed four chances at the last to send the champs home and couldn’t do it. Ajayi, for one, is relishing the chance to start as they mean to go on this time around.

“You always want to start the season off on the right note. We’re in the business of winning football games – we need to win,” he says. “To get where we want to go, we have to be able to beat opponents like the team we’re going to play. It’s an exciting challenge for us.”

