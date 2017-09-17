NFL 2017 Week 2: How to Watch and Live-Stream Sunday's Games

Save for an entertaining last-minute cameo by ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp, the first week of the 2017 NFL season was pretty lackluster. Week 2 got off to a horrible start with Thursday's game between the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals. After getting drubbed 29-7 by the Jaguars in Week 1, the Texans eeked out a 13-9 win against Cincinnati, who after two games has still not scored a touchdown. Thrilling.

Despite Thursday night's disaster, Sunday promises what should be some great matchups:

The Minnesota Vikings, who were dominant last Monday against the Saints, will travel to Pittsburgh to take on Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers, who barely squeaked past the lowly Browns in Week 1.

No one had Titans/Jaguars circled on their calendars preseason, but the Jaguars' defense dismantled the Texans in Week 1, and now the suddenly interesting north Florida squad will host the Titans, who most have pegged as the eventual AFC South champions. If they can't beat the Jags on the road, though, they'll already be in a 0-2 hole.

It's tough to beat the Broncos in the thin air of Denver, especially early in the season when players are still warming up to the conditioning demands of the brutal NFL schedule. If any team can do it, it's the Dallas Cowboys, whose league-best offensive line has allowed them to control the clock and wear out opposing defenses, while keeping their own off the field and fresh. The altitude won't be their only obstacle in Denver, as Broncos defensive end Von Miller might be the best pass rusher in the NFL.

The Patriots and Saints, two teams with high-powered offenses, looked terrible in Week 1, and now they'll battle to see who can avoid a 0-2 start to the year. Playing in the weak AFC East, the Patriots are far more capable of crawling out of an early-season hole than the Saints, who must contend with the Panthers and Falcons, 2016 and 2017's NFC Super Bowl teams, as well as the upstart Buccaneers. The NFC South could be tough this year.

Sunday night will bring us a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game. The Packers impressed in Week 1 with a home win against the Seahawks, while the Falcons looked shaky as they pulled out a close win against the depleted Chicago Bears. This will be the Falcons first game in the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so you can bet they'll be fired up to prove that they are once again the team to beat in the NFC.

Here's how to watch:

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

STREAM: CBS All Access

ANNOUNCERS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Steve Tasker

Buffalo Bills @ Carolina Panthers

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

STREAM: CBS All Access

ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon

Arizona Cardinals @ Indianapolis Colts

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

ANNOUNCERS: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

STREAM: CBS All Access

ANNOUNCERS: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver

New England Patriots @ New Orleans Saints

TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

STREAM: CBS All Access

ANNOUNCERS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Minnesota Vikings @ Pittsburgh Steelers

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

ANNOUNCERS: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, Kristina Pink

Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

ANNOUNCERS: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake

Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers

TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

STREAM: CBS All Access

ANNOUNCERS: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, Jamie Erdahl

New York Jets @ Oakland Raiders

TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

STREAM: CBS All Access

ANNOUNCERS: Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn

Dallas Cowboys @ Denver Broncos

TIME: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

ANNOUNCERS: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Washington Redskins @ Los Angeles Rams

TIME: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

ANNOUNCERS: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, Peter Schrager

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

TIME: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

ANNOUNCERS: Sam Rosen, David Diehl, Jennifer Hale

Green Bay Packers @ Atlanta Falcons

TIME: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

STREAM: NBC Sports Live Extra

ANNOUNCERS: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

