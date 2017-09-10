NFL 2017 Week 1: How to Watch, Live Stream Every Sunday Game

Thursday night's NFL season-opening game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs was a good one. It featured two of the best teams in the league, one of which is quarterbacked by Tom Brady. The game was high-scoring and well contested, until the Chiefs pulled away in the fourth quarter, sealing the upset win with touchdowns from running backs Charcandrick West and rookie sensation Kareem Hunt.

Unfortunately for the NFL, not many people watched it. Just over 21 million Americans tuned in, down 13 percent from last year. It was the first time in five years the game has drawn less than 25 million viewers, and its 14.6 overnight rating was the worst since 2009. Not good.

In 2016, regular season viewership was down by an average of 8 percent, according to ESPN, which is alarming. This may have been a result of presidential election coverage, but it also may indicate that people just aren't as into the NFL as they were five years ago, before Ray Rice, CTE revelations and some of the other unsavory aspects of the league surfaced. The ratings for Thursday night's game were less than stellar, but the NFL shouldn't panic just yet. Not totally, anyway.

We'll know far more about the outlook for the 2017 season after Sunday, when 12 of the 15 opening week games will take place. (The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.) If you do decide to watch, here's a guide for who is playing whom when, and on what network.

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

STREAM: CBS All Access

ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon

Atlanta Falcons @ Chicago Bears

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

STREAM: CBS All Access

ANNOUNCERS: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

STREAM: CBS All Access

ANNOUNCERS: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green

Arizona Cardinals @ Detroit Lions

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

ANNOUNCERS: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans

TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

STREAM: CBS All Access

ANNOUNCERS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Oakland Raiders @ Tennessee Titans

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

STREAM: CBS All Access

ANNOUNCERS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

ANNOUNCERS: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber

Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Rams

TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

STREAM: CBS All Access

ANNOUNCERS: Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts

Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers

TIME: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

ANNOUNCERS: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Carolina Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers

TIME: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

STREAM: Fox Sports Go

ANNOUNCERS: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

TIME: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

STREAM: NBC Sports Live Extra

ANNOUNCERS: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

