NFL 2017 preview: Why your team won’t win Super Bowl XLII
The 2017 NFL season is guaranteed to end in disappointment for 97 percent of the league. There still can only be one Super Bowl XLII winner, which means 31 teams will find a way to stumble somewhere along the way, some a lot faster than others.
According to futures odds from Bovada Las Vegas, from worst to best, here’s a reason to bet against every team to lift the Lombardi Trophy in Minneapolis.
1
New York Jets: 300-1
2
San Francisco 49ers: 300-1
3
Cleveland Browns: 300-1
4
Los Angeles Rams: 150-1
5
Chicago Bears: 150-1
6
Buffalo Bills: 150-1
7
Jacksonville Jaguars: 100-1
8
Miami Dolphins: 75-1
9
Detroit Lions: 66-1
10
Indianapolis Colts: 50-1
11
Cincinnati Bengals: 50-1
12
Washington Redskins: 50-1
13
Los Angeles Chargers: 50-1
14
Baltimore Ravens: 50-1
15
New Orleans Saints: 50-1
16
Minnesota Vikings: 40-1
17
Philadelphia Eagles: 40-1
18
Arizona Cardinals: 33-1
19
Tennessee Titans: 33-1
20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 33-1
21
Kansas City Chiefs: 28-1
22
Denver Broncos: 28-1
23
Houston Texans: 25-1
24
Carolina Panthers: 25-1
25
New York Giants: 18-1
26
Dallas Cowboys: 14-1
27
Atlanta Falcons: 12-1
28
Pittsburgh Steelers: 12-1
29
Seattle Seahawks: 12-1
30
Oakland Raiders: 10-1
31
Green Bay Packers: 8-1
32
New England Patriots: 13-4
