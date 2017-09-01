NFL 2017 preview: Why your team won’t win Super Bowl XLII

    The 2017 NFL season is guaranteed to end in disappointment for 97 percent of the league. There still can only be one Super Bowl XLII winner, which means 31 teams will find a way to stumble somewhere along the way, some a lot faster than others.

    According to futures odds from Bovada Las Vegas, from worst to best, here’s a reason to bet against every team to lift the Lombardi Trophy in Minneapolis.

    New York Jets: 300-1


    Their offseason of losing talent has been the NFL equivalent of “The Purge.” They might not be tanking, but there’s not much left in the fuselage. It would be shocking if they don’t have the top pick in the 2018 draft.


    San Francisco 49ers: 300-1


    John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are working toward something special, but this is only the first step of an extreme makeover. They’ll be better, but not much.


    Cleveland Browns: 300-1


    They’re headed to becoming less of a laughingstock thanks to the drafting of Myles Garrett and DeShone Kizer. But they’ll need a lot more Dawg Pounding first.


    Los Angeles Rams: 150-1


    New coach Sean McVay will need to do quite a number to make Jared Goff look less like a complete bust and more like a competent passer, even with overrated upgrades around him. The Aaron Donald holdout adds bad vibes to the defensive transition to Wade Phillips.


    Chicago Bears: 150-1


    They’ve decided to start Mike Glennon over Mitchell Trubisky without any reliable receivers after Cameron Meredith went down. Coach John Fox also will continue to reap limited returns from a 3-4 defense.


    Buffalo Bills: 150-1


    There’s no doubt they’ve entered roster slash mode with Tyrod Taylor needing to be a stopgap for a lesser passing game. Coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane are doing some needed housecleaning, but in the short term, the results are dirty.


    Jacksonville Jaguars: 100-1


    The defense is back in business, and after a long drought, the running game might be, too, with Leonard Fournette as the new feature back. Unfortunately, a shaken Blake Bortles is bound to bring them down.


    Miami Dolphins: 75-1


    Surprisingly, it’s not because Jay Cutler takes over for Ryan Tannehill, especially with weapons such as Jay Ajayi and DeVante Parker around him. It’s because the defense can stink it up on both levels behind Ndamukong Suh.


    Detroit Lions: 66-1


    Surprisingly, it’s not because Matthew Stafford is overpaid. His leadership of the offense under Jim Caldwell is why the team has playoff potential. The continued defensive woes is the reason Detroit is doomed.


    Indianapolis Colts: 50-1


    Without a healthy Andrew Luck, what are they? A shell of a team that lacks little offensive upside, and that’s before getting to the absolute mess that’s still left on the defense.


    Cincinnati Bengals: 50-1


    Cincinnati has become NFL purgatory, with the mild contending turned into medium rebuilding. The offensive and defensive lines have crumbled most.


    Washington Redskins: 50-1


    Kirk Cousins is getting used to life with some new targets, and the running game also figures to be in flux. The defense just can’t be counted on to come through to complement that.


    Los Angeles Chargers: 50-1


    There are several good pieces around Philip Rivers and Melvin Gordon, and the defense has a couple lead studs in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. But as a rookie, Anthony Lynn and his staff are bound to take several relocation lumps.


    Baltimore Ravens: 50-1


    Joe Flacco should return from his back injury soon, but he’s returning to a lot of change, from his line to his receiving corps. Offensive inconsistency will plague them all season.


    New Orleans Saints: 50-1


    Drew Brees always gives them a chance, especially with his line, receivers and extra backs. But they still haven’t fixed a defense that’s been historically awful.


    Minnesota Vikings: 40-1


    They’ve become a fully defensive-minded team, hoping Dalvin Cook and the running game will provide a strong complement. But their line isn’t good, and their passing game remains limited in relation to the NFC heavy hitters.


    Philadelphia Eagles: 40-1


    Carson Wentz is trending upward, but they’re still settling the backfield, and it will take a while for the QB get comfortable with his new wideouts when it counts. The defense is good, but it’s short of dominant.


    Arizona Cardinals: 33-1


    It’s not the age of Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald we’re worried about, but more so the overall inconsistency of both the offense and defense.


    Tennessee Titans: 33-1


    Marcus Mariota, the offensive line and running game will keep this team humming, but even after some upgrades, the defense is a major liability.


    Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 33-1


    Jameis Winston and “Hard Knocks” have given them worthy buzz as a rising team. They will score, but it’s all about their defensive talent meshing to complement that, which is a big question mark.


    Kansas City Chiefs: 28-1


    As solid a coach as Andy Reid is, his teams in both Philadelphia and Kansas City have built-in playoff ceilings despite what figures to be another solid regular season.


    Denver Broncos: 28-1


    Trevor Siemian is much more competent than people think as a starting quarterback, but he needs much more help from his offensive line and running game. The defense has enough chinks to make it vulnerable against the best offensive teams.


    Houston Texans: 25-1


    They have decided to throw away the early part of their season by not throwing Deshaun Watson into the fire. By the time they catch up, they will be just trying to make the playoffs vs. trying to make noise in them.


    Carolina Panthers: 25-1


    There’s some encouragement regarding a big Cam Newton rebound with the new-look offense, but there’s still a big cloud over it. The defense is stacked and talented, and it remains the trustier backbone.


    New York Giants: 18-1


    Eli Manning has two rings, but a pass-happy offense with a shaky line and little hope for a viable running game keeps the Giants from meshing with all their newfound defensive strengths.


    Dallas Cowboys: 14-1


    Because of Dak Prescott, his weapons and their offensive line, the Cowboys can handle whatever happens with Ezekiel Elliott. It’s their pass defense no one can trust, as they overhauled looking for answers at end and in the secondary.


    Atlanta Falcons: 12-1


    They will do better than many think in recovering from the biggest Super Bowl hangover ever, but Matt Ryan and the offense will lose some pop without Kyle Shanahan. The rising young defense still has enough holes.


    Pittsburgh Steelers: 12-1


    Ben Roethlisberger is fully loaded, and the defense’s young talent remains on an upswing. Unfortunately, the Patriots are pretty much a better-coached version of them.


    Seattle Seahawks: 12-1


    A healthier Russell Wilson and a deeper running game are plusses, but they again need to make up for an offensive line reshuffle. The defense is also slightly less intimidating than it used to be.


    Oakland Raiders: 10-1


    Derek Carr has plenty more help around him to build on a strong offense, but unfortunately, Khalil Mack still doesn’t have that kind of necessary flanking in their defensive back seven.


    Green Bay Packers: 8-1


    Aaron Rodgers and the offense will once again carry them, while the defense has a familiar meltdown at some point beyond the first round of the playoffs.


    New England Patriots: 13-4


    Tom Brady gets another ridiculous ball-deflating suspension that goes into the playoffs or suddenly decides to retire for life on the beach with Gisele. Otherwise, there’s no reason they won’t.