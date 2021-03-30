BREAKING NEWS:

NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

How the NFL’s 17-game season will work and why it could create best games of the year

SportsPulse: The NFL owners officially approved a 17-game, 18-week regular season. Mackenzie Salmon looks at how a 17 game season will work and why it could create some of the best games of the year.

