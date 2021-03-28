NFL 17-game schedule: What expected extra game means for Patriots

What NFL's expected addition of 17th game means for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're about to have one more weekend of meaningful football this fall.

The NFL is expected to expand the 2021 regular season to 17 games this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. There have been plenty of reports about the NFL adding a 17th game, but the new format finally will become official in a few days, per Schefter.

While the official announcement will provide more details (whether the preseason will be shortened, for example), we already know some information about the new season based on previous reports. Here's a quick refresher for New England Patriots fans.

Who will the Patriots play in their 17th game?

NBC Sports' Peter King reported the NFL's formula for determining each team's extra game: "AFC versus NFC (with AFC hosting), cross-conference matchup from two years ago, 2021 matchup based on 2020 standings."

That means the Patriots will host Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys went 6-10 last season without Prescott but should be much improved with their star quarterback under center, so this could be a good game at Gillette Stadium.

Which other extra games may interest Patriots fans?

We can think of at least two. Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers play their additional game against the Indianapolis Colts, where Carson Wentz is the expected starter after his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady vs. Wentz is a fun matchup, and this will mark TB12's 20th game against the Colts in his lengthy career.

NFL fans also get a treat in Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes when the Green Bay Packers visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Patriots fans may tune in to watch former New England offensive guard Joe Thuney, who signed a lucrative contract with the Chiefs in free agency.

When will the NFL schedule be released?

The NFL is targeting the second week of May to release the full 2021 schedule, according to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal. That means sometime between May 10 and May 14. It also means the schedule will be released after the NFL Draft, so we should have a good idea of the Patriots' quarterback situation by then.

Bill Belichick loaded up on free agents this offseason, and the newcomers will have an extra game to prove their worth in New England as the Patriots aim to get back in the postseason.

In any case, we know they won't finish 7-9 again.