NFL 17-game schedule: What expected extra game means for Patriots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What NFL's expected addition of 17th game means for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're about to have one more weekend of meaningful football this fall.

The NFL is expected to expand the 2021 regular season to 17 games this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. There have been plenty of reports about the NFL adding a 17th game, but the new format finally will become official in a few days, per Schefter.

While the official announcement will provide more details (whether the preseason will be shortened, for example), we already know some information about the new season based on previous reports. Here's a quick refresher for New England Patriots fans.

Who will the Patriots play in their 17th game?

NBC Sports' Peter King reported the NFL's formula for determining each team's extra game: "AFC versus NFC (with AFC hosting), cross-conference matchup from two years ago, 2021 matchup based on 2020 standings."

Patriots Talk Podcast: Patriots don’t have to apologize for winning 2021 offseason | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

That means the Patriots will host Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys went 6-10 last season without Prescott but should be much improved with their star quarterback under center, so this could be a good game at Gillette Stadium.

Which other extra games may interest Patriots fans?

We can think of at least two. Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers play their additional game against the Indianapolis Colts, where Carson Wentz is the expected starter after his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady vs. Wentz is a fun matchup, and this will mark TB12's 20th game against the Colts in his lengthy career.

Curran: Patriots are letting QB game come to them

NFL fans also get a treat in Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes when the Green Bay Packers visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Patriots fans may tune in to watch former New England offensive guard Joe Thuney, who signed a lucrative contract with the Chiefs in free agency.

When will the NFL schedule be released?

The NFL is targeting the second week of May to release the full 2021 schedule, according to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal. That means sometime between May 10 and May 14. It also means the schedule will be released after the NFL Draft, so we should have a good idea of the Patriots' quarterback situation by then.

Bill Belichick loaded up on free agents this offseason, and the newcomers will have an extra game to prove their worth in New England as the Patriots aim to get back in the postseason.

In any case, we know they won't finish 7-9 again.

Recommended Stories

  • Yes, the NFL will expand to 17 regular-season games this week

    Maybe it’s just a slow news day. Whatever the case, a report from ESPN that the NFL’s owners are expected to add a 17th regular-season game this week is not news. Anyone who has been paying any attention to the NFL over the past few months knew that it wasn’t just “expected” to happen, but [more]

  • NFL rumors: Patriots-Jimmy Garoppolo trade with 49ers not being pursued

    The Patriots will be riding with Cam Newton at the quarterback position in 2021.

  • Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: OT Liam Eichenberg

    One possibility for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL draft would be selecting an offensive tackle like Liam Eichenberg in the second round.

  • Kyle Love announces his retirement

    Defensive tackle Kyle Love never signed with another team after being released by the Buccaneers last September and he won’t be signing anyone this year either. In a post to his Instagram account, Love wrote that he is “closing this chapter in my life and opening up a new one” away from the football field. [more]

  • NFL reportedly expected to go to 17 games this week

    The NFL is reportedly expected to go to 17 games this week, which means one more road game for the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro

  • Grading the acquisition of Vikings S Xavier Woods

    How do you like the Minnesota Vikings' signing former Dallas Cowboys safety Xavier Woods in 2021 free agency?

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Odds adjustments before Bristol Dirt Race vary between sportsbooks

    Denny Hamlin has made a significant move up odds boards ahead of the Food City Dirt Race since opening betting numbers were posted last week. Hamlin, who was third fastest in Friday‘s second practice session and fourth in the first session, saw his odds to win the race tighten to 14/1 at BetMGM from a […]

  • Tsitsipas eyes opening in Miami with Big Three out

    Stefanos Tsitsipas is keeping expectations low heading into the Miami Open but said the absence of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the tournament gives players like him a better chance for success. The 22-year-old Greek, who is ranked fifth, reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month and the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday, in a solid start to what he hopes will be his breakthrough year. Australian Open champion and world number one Djokovic withdrew from the tournament to spend more time with his family while Nadal is recovering from injuries and Federer is using the time to work his way back to the tour.

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • Report: Pelicans deal JJ Redick to Mavericks, keeping Lonzo Ball

    The Mavericks pick up a shooter for their playoff run.

  • Tennis: Depth in women's game no surprise for top players

    The WTA circuit has seen only one repeat winner in 13 tournaments this year and for Japan's Naomi Osaka, who is fast emerging as the next dominant force in women's tennis, the results underline the depth of talent on the Tour. Russian Daria Kasatkina, who bagged the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last month, became the first two-time winner on the Tour this year on Sunday after the 23-year-old's triumph in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final. While Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated the men's game, women's tennis has been searching for a successor to Serena Williams since the 23-times major winner became a mother in 2017.

  • Olympics-Injury ends champion racewalker Tallent's bid for Tokyo swan song

    Australia's former Olympic champion racewalker Jared Tallent announced his retirement on Friday after injury stymied his bid to qualify for a fourth Summer Games in Tokyo later this year. The 36-year-old, who won gold in the 50km walk at the 2012 Olympics retrospectively and also took silver in the event at the 2008 and 2016 games, ends his career as the most decorated male Australian in track and field. "I had planned for Tokyo to be my swansong but I've had a number of setbacks from an injury to my hamstring, with the latest one putting a halt to my final preparations for the Australian 50km Race walking championships this weekend," Tallent said.

  • Clippers trade Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

    Rondo returns to Los Angeles after playing with the Lakers last season.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Victor Oladipo to Heat; Kyle Lowry staying with Raptors

    The NBA trade deadline had a flurry of moves, including Victor Oladipo reportedly headed to the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.

  • The 5 most transformed offenses coming out of NFL free agency

    Matt Harmon looks at five NFL offenses that are the most transformed after the opening of free agency including what could be a fantasy football hotspot in the New York Giants.

  • Porter scores 25 points, Rockets beat Timberwolves 129-107

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Kevin Porter Jr. scored 25 points in his return to Houston's lineup, John Wall had 13 points and 12 assists and the Rockets rebounded to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-107 on Saturday night. On Friday night in the series opener, Houston blew a 29-point, second-half lead and was outscored 22-0 in the final 7:31 of a 107-101 loss. The Rockets came back a night later to win for the second time in four games after a 20-game losing streak.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in results: Heavyweight title fight set, two undercard fighters miss the mark

    The fighters stepped on the scale on Friday and the UFC 260 weigh-in results are in. Though the fight card took a heavy blow a week ago when the original co-main event fell apart, the heavyweight rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou got the green light. Miocic and Ngannou easily made weight for the heavyweight tilt. Miocic stepped on the scale at 234 pounds, while Ngannou weighed 263 pounds. The UFC 260 fight card was supposed to feature another title fight. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend against Brian Ortega. The bout was cancelled about a week out when Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The current plan is to reschedule the bout for a later date. Two undercard fighters initially missed the mark for their UFC 260 preliminary bouts Fabio Cherant weighed 206.5 pounds for his light heavyweight UFC 260 preliminary feature fight on ESPN. He is a late replacement for William Knight, who was removed from the fight with Alonzo Menifield because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Cherant, pending medical clearance, was given an additional hour to make weight. Jared Gooden also missed weight by 0.5 pounds, when he tipped the scale at 171.5 pounds for his welterweight tilt with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171.5) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)*Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Will have 1 hour to continue cutting weight if medical check allows. UFC 260 weigh-in video: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou UFC 260 weigh-in video: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • DeAndre Jordan with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons

    DeAndre Jordan (Brooklyn Nets) with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons, 03/26/2021