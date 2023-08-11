The NFL’s 12 best outside receivers

As much as the NFL is defined on offense by multi-receiver sets in which the routes and route combinations set the table and force defenses to do what they do, there comes a point in a game when the quarterback needs his best receiver to stack up against the opponent’s best cornerback and win with pure physical dominance.

At that point, the game isn’t much different than it’s ever been — it’s my best against your best, and my best needs to get the ball. Those top outside receivers who have the physical characteristics and evolved attributes to win the battles are justifiably seen as the marquee players at their positions. The X-iso guys who need nothing more than their own games to dominate.

In a recent edition of “The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell,” Greg and I discussed the importance of the outside receiver as the “Boundary X” in the kinds of multi-receiver sets that have become the standard in today’s NFL.

Beyond all that, here are the primary characteristics we’re looking for when creating this list of the best outside receivers:

Great outside receivers must be able to win those one-on-one battles with the opponent’s best cornerback (and other coverage defenders) without help from scheme and formation. There are a lot of great receivers in the NFL who win with help more often than not, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but if you want to hit this list, you need to be able to get and stay open for explosive plays without it.

These receivers are threats to every part of the field, from taking a screen or glance route to the house, to leveraging a cornerback or safety upfield to establish real estate in a consistently victorious fashion.

These guys don’t need complete route palettes, because most receivers can’t run every route to the same standard. But they need to have those routes they’ve practices and perfected to the point where it barely matters who’s covering them — when those routes are called, success must follow more often than not.

When these outside receivers are part of stacks and bunches, they must be the ones to extract the most attention from opposing defenses — there are times when the No. 1 guys are clearing out space for everybody else, simply by virtue of the threat he presents on every snap.

And now, here are the 12 best outside receivers in the NFL as we head into the 2023 season.

(All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions unless otherwise indicated).

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Higgins is another receiver who would be more highly-regarded in the court of public opinion were it not for the fact that he works with a receiver who’s among the best of his era. It’s not easy to get the spotlight with Ja’Marr Chase on the roster, but Chase did just fine with his outside productivity last season, with 61 catches on 94 targets for 907 yards, 671 air yards, and five touchdowns. On passes of 20 or more air yards, Higgins was Cincinnati’s most prolific receiver, and only Davante Adams and Gabe Davis had more deep outside targets than Higgins’ 21. Higgins also tied with George Pickens of the Steelers for the league lead with 11 deep outside catches for 376 yards, 306 air yards, and four touchdowns.

Higgins would be WR1 on at least half the teams in the NFL, and if you want proof of that, we can start with this 27-yard touchdown catch against the Titans in Week 12. One of the primary attributes of No. 1 receivers is the ability to force double coverage, And and Higgins showed here, dealing with him on go-balls when jump-balls are also part of the picture? No fun at all for any cornerback, including cornerback Roger McCreary.

(Syndication: Palm Beach Post)

The Jets selected Wilson with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft, gave him Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, and something called Chris Streveler as his quarterbacks, and watched him eat anyway to the tune of 83 catches on 139 targets for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. Only Anquan Boldin and Terry Glenn have ever had more targets as a rookie. Wilson ranks eighth all-time in rookie receptions, ninth all-time in receiving yards, and if he’d had a credible quarterback at all in 2022, he would have had more than those four touchdowns.

Now, Wilson has Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball, and even if it isn’t Peak Aaron Rodgers, it’s a damn sight better than any quarterback Wilson has had before — at any level.

We’ve already seen a bit of what that looks like.

Aaron Rodgers 🎯 Garrett Wilson is going to be must-see TV this season 🍿 (🎥 @nyjets)pic.twitter.com/NkoFil1J6e — PFF (@PFF) July 25, 2023

Wilson is also the most gifted receiver Rodgers has had on his team since Davante Adams, so it works both ways. It’s not easy to create explosive plays when all four of your quarterbacks would combine to make up one replacement-level quarterback, but Wilson was special enough to do it anyway. He was especially tough on coverage when he was asked to bend his routes through the progression, and he absolutely threw the Vikings’ cornerbacks into Very Bad Places in Week 13. If you play Wilson 10 yards off, as Akayleb Evans did here on a quick release, you are not going to win at Scrabble.

10. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

2022 marked Matt Canada’s second season as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator and Kenny Pickett’s first as the Steelers quarterback. And throughout last season, the only thing that really scared anybody about that passing game was the specter of rookie George Pickens, who Pittsburgh selected with the 52nd pick in the 2022 draft out of Georgia, nuking this or that poor cornerback on a go route from the outside left or outside right. In an offense that was known far more for short stuff, Pickens managed 11 catches on passes of 20 or more air yards from the outside on just 20 targets for 342 yards, 293 air yards, and no touchdowns. Perhaps Pickett will unlock more deep-ball acumen in his second season to make the Pickett-to-Pickens combo even more dangerous; their rookie seasons together saw Pickens carrying most of the load.

That he could do so most estimably is what landed him on this list. Pickens managed 15 explosive plays in his rookie campaign from the outside, and 10 of them came on straight go balls where one cornerback or another throughout the NFL fond himself overwhelmed by Pickens’ athletic profile. Not bad for a guy who had just 107 snaps in his last season with the Bulldogs due to injury.

Of course, it wasn’t just go-balls that allowed Pickens to slice and dice defenses; if you were about to let him run through your Cover-3 as the Bengals did on this 22-yard over route… well, Pickens was going to take that all day long.

9. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Remember when Metcalf was drafted by the Seahawks with the last pick in the second round of the 2019 draft, and the primary ding on him was that Metcalf couldn’t run more than basic routes? Well, a cursory look at Metcalf’s work in hir first minicamp would have put that to bed, as should Metcalf’s four NFL seasons. Metcalf has become one of the NFL’s most impossible to defend receivers, and that comes primarily from the outside. In 2022, he caught 64 passes from the outside — only A.J. Brown and Ja’Marr Chase had more with 67 each — on 99 targets for 820 yards, 616 air yards, and four touchdowns.

At 6-foot-3 and 229 pounds, with 4.33 speed, Metcalf is as good as any receiver in the league when it comes to leveraging defenders up the chute. Whether he breaks the route off or not, good luck dealing with his size/speed ratio. Metcalf blew 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward up in the wild-card round with a 50-yard touchdown on that exact concept.

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

It sounds odd to say this about a guy who was selected seventh overall in the 2014 draft, but is it possible that Mike Evans is underrated? Survey says yes. Not is Evans the only player in pro football history to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in his first nine seasons, but he also ranks third in targets (1,185), eighth in receptions (683), third in receiving yards (10,425), and second in receiving touchdowns (81) through his career.

Evans has been one of the NFL’s better outside receivers for a long time, and that was the case again in 2022 — he caught 49 outside passes on 79 targets for 702 yards, 558 air yards, and five touchdowns. 10 of those catches came on 21 targets of 20 or more air yards for 357 yards, 285 air yards, and three touchdowns. No matter how, Evans is a force multiplier on the outside, and that should continue no matter who is playing quarterback for the Buccaneers in the post-Tom Brady era.

One thing that separates Evans from a lot of bigger receivers is the way he can use his 6-foot-5, 231-pound frame with a smoothness and subtlety throughout his routes. Evans probably would have caught this pass against the Panthers in Week 17 against the Panthers without the quick movements through the route, but that made things exponentially more difficult for cornerback Keith Taylor.

We’ll discuss this when he get to Justin Jefferson further up this list, but one of the most remarkable things about Evans’ skill set — and again, this is remarkable for a receiver his size — is how he’ll convince cornerbacks that he’s running a speed vertical route, only to turn on a dime for the easy opening. The Falcons’ defense found that quite unpleasant on this 40-yard completion in Week 5.

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Since the then-Washington Redskins absolutely stole McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Ohio State, the Insert Your Name Heres have benefited radically from McLaurin’s production without giving him much in return from a quarterback perspective. McLaurin’s primary QBs have been Taylor Heinicke, Dwayne Haskins, Carson Wentz, Alex Smith, Case Keenum, and Kyle Allen, and that hasn’t stopped him from ranking 11th in the NFL in targets (477), 16th in receptions (299), 13th in receiving yards (4,281), and 12th in receiving touchdowns (21) through his four NFL seasons.

If this guy ever gets an above-average quarterback, he will be exactly as terrifying as his “Scary Terry” nickname suggests. Last season from the outside, McLaurin caught 46 passes on 76 targets for 768 yards, 558 air yards, and four touchdowns.

As is his wont, McLaurin managed 10 explosive plays from the outside with that quarterback rotation last season, and hey — maybe fifth-round rookie Sam Howell took some steps to being the kind of signal-caller who could help McLaurin elevate his game to new heights. Howell’s velocity and timing on this 52-yard go route against the Cowboys in Week 18, which saw McLaurin out-running cornerback Trayvon Mullen and safety Malik Hooker, does make one wonder if the quarterback drought is a thing of the past.

It’s a bit early to crown Sam Howell as the future of the franchise, but if he lives up to his potential, and McLaurin is in the top three of this list next season, don’t be surprised.

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

The transfer of power from Brian Daboll to Ken Dorsey as the Bills’ offensive coordinator didn’t always go as smoothly as the team might make hoped, but it didn’t affect Diggs one bit. The eight-year veteran continued to be one of the best outside targets in the NFL, with 60 outside catches on 89 targets for 809 yards, 609 air yards, and five touchdowns.

The only issue with Diggs as an outside receiver was the efficiency of the deep stuff — he caught just five passes of 20 or more air yards on 17 outside targets for 232 yards, 214 air yards, and two touchdowns. There were a lot of Josh Allen airballs in there, but the point has to be made.

However, when Allen and Diggs were on the same page, it was a serious problem for any defense. As he showed on this 49-yard catch against the Patriots’ Cover-3 in Week 18, Diggs is quite capable of bending any coverage to his preferences. Cornerback Jonathan Jones did his best to keep up here, but Diggs’ speed and tracking ability won the day.

5. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Exhibit A in the NFL’s potential case against Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to see how he keeps getting away with such amazing deals might be the trade Roseman made with the Titans right before the 2022 draft. The Eagles got Brown, the Titans got the 18th and 101st overall picks in that draft, and Brown worked his way to his first Super Bowl as a fully-developed outside force. No receiver in the 2022 season had more outside targets than Brown’s 108, and he caught 67 passes for 1,067 yards, 651 air yards, and six touchdowns.

At 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, Brown has the physicality and the desire to win all kinds of contested catch battles, to the point where 50-50 balls to other guys are at least 80-20 in his favor. This 45-yard touchdown in Super Bowl LVII that put the Eagles up 14-7 in the second quarter featured Brown riding rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie all the way to the end zone, and safety Juan Thornhill unable to help his brother out.

4. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

To whatever degree Adams is happy or unhappy about the Raiders’ quarterback progression over the last calendar year (and based on the evidence, he’s pretty underwhelmed), it’s quite clear that for any quarterback, having Davante Adams on the field is much, much better than not having him on the field. Last season, with Derek Carr as his co-pilot until Carr imploded, was benched, and was then shot out of town with a cannon, Adams caught 100 passes on 168 targets for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. And though Carr isn’t anybody’s idea of a top-tier deep passer, Adams brought in 15 passes of 20 or more air yards for 593 yards and five touchdowns. On the outside, Adams caught 44 passes on 90 targets (yikes, but that was more about the quarterbacks than the receiver) for 713 yards, 516 air yards, and six touchdowns.

Now, Adams has Jimmy Garoppolo as his primary quarterback, and as had been the case through Garoppolo’s career, that’ll go as far as it goes… until it stops. But Garoppolo will certainly be able to elevate his game with a receiver of Adams’ caliber from the outside. There aren’t many better athletes at the position, but what allows Adams to separate himself from the pack (figuratively and literally) is his understanding of defenders and coverages. When the Chiefs tried to throw Cover-2 at Adams in Week 18, Adams slow-played cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in press, and then exploited the coverage window perfectly for the easy catch.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

(Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports)

If you were to build a modern NFL receiver in a lab, and that receiver didn’t look a lot like Ja’Marr Chase, you should go back and investigate your formula. At 6-foot-0 and 201 pounds, Chase is big enough to body out any defender, and agile enough to twist cornerbacks into knots. And his 4.34 speed shows up all over his tape, especially when he’s dominating from the outside. Last season, Chase caught 67 passes on 107 outside targets for 917 yards, 607 air yards, and a league-high nine touchdowns.

A contested-catch situation with Chase is more of a problem for one or two defenders than it is for Chase, because of his expert timing when it’s time to jump for maximum impact. On this 35-yard catch in the AFC Championship game, Chase had cornerback Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook to deal with, and it wasn’t as much of a battle as the Chiefs would have liked.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Speed kills. And absolute speed kills absolutely.

That, above all else, is what sets Tyreek Hill apart from most NFL receivers. There are receivers with more physicality and better command of the full route tree, but there’s nobody in the league with a more pronounced and demonstrated ability to take any cornerback through the entire rinse cycle with field-stretching acceleration from the snap to the end of the route. That was true through Hill’s six seasons with the Chiefs, and it was certainly true after the Dolphins traded for Hill and made him the pointman in Mike McDonald’s explosive passing game.

Hill also made our list of the NFL’s 11 best slot receivers, but it’s outside where he causes the most trouble for defenses. Last season, he caught 45 passes on the outside on 71 targets for 717 yards, 516 air yards, and five touchdowns. 12 of those catches on 20 targets were on passes of 20 or more air yards, for 313 yards, 250 air yards, and four touchdowns.

And this wasn’t just on deep stuff — Hill is also a burner in yards after catch situations. Especially is you want to put a cornerback in press against Hill without safety help, like the Chargers in Week 14. Mike Davis was the cornerback, and as you can see, he was torched on this rep from the word “go.”

No other receiver can leverage cornerbacks like Hill can, though the guy who comes in first overall this year is right up there in that skill — and past everybody else in several others.

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

(Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

And then, there was one.

The Vikings selected Jefferson with the 22nd pick in the 2020 draft out of LSU, and through his first three seasons, Jefferson ranks first all-time in targets (476), receptions (324), and receiving yards (4,825). That’s throughout pro football history, which is pretty good.

There were those who believed that when Jefferson came out of college, he would be limited to a slot role in the NFL. That’s not the way things turned out — last season, Jefferson caught 46 passes on 73 outside targets for 530 yards, 345 air yards, and three touchdowns. Jefferson didn’t have as many outside targets as many of the players on this list, but the impact of those plays was undeniable.

Jefferson’s combination of route correctness, speed off the snap, and physical geometry (how he uses his body to create short-area openings) is unparalleled, and makes him the NFL’s toughest receiver to cover on a consistent basis. When you add in the contested-catch acumen he showed on this 36-yard catch against the Patriots in Week 12… well, good luck with that.

Justin Jefferson is the purest distillation of every skill required of a great receiver, and that’s why he tops our list of the best outside targets for the 2023 NFL season.

Honorable Mentions

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills

DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Marvin Jones Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

