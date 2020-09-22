NFL has 11 teams at 2-0, tying a record high

In a 32-team league, the maximum possible number of 2-0 teams is 16. The most 2-0 teams ever emerging from the first two weeks of an NFL is 11.

It’s happened three times before. It happened again this year.

The Cardinals, Bills, Ravens, Bears, Packers, Chiefs, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks, Steelers, and Titans are each 2-0.

Eleven teams also started 2-0 in 2008, 2006, and 1998. (In 1998, the league had only 30 teams.)

With only four of the 2-0 teams facing other 2-0 teams this weekend (Rams at Bills and Chiefs at Ravens), there could be as many as nine 2-0 teams after Week Three.

