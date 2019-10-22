In NFL’s 100th season, Patriots dominating like no team since NFL’s first season

The Patriots’ 33-0 win over the Jets on Monday night was the latest in a series of blowout victories that has the Patriots dominating like no team in the last 99 seasons.

In fact, the 7-0 Patriots have outscored their opponents by 175 points this season. That’s the highest point differential through seven games since the NFL’s first season, in 1920.

As everyone remembers, the 1920 Buffalo All-Americans outscored their first seven opponents by 218 points. That dominant performance in the NFL’s first season remains the best seven-game point differential ever, through the NFL’s 100th season.

The All-Americans started their season by beating West Buffalo 32-6, then beat All-Buffalo 51-0, followed by a blowout of the McKeesport Olympic 28-7. By the time they beat the Columbus Panhandles 43-7 to move to 7-0 on the season, they had outscored their opponents by 218 points.

The bad news for the All-Americans is that in their eighth game, they lost to Jim Thorpe and the Canton Bulldogs. Trying to play that role next week will be Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. When they take on the Patriots on Sunday, they face a team that has dominated like only one other team in the first 100 seasons of the NFL.