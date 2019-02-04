NFL 100 Super Bowl commercial features Marshawn Lynch causing havoc originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Marshawn Lynch sure has been busy at the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

First, he stole the show during a pregame ceremony honoring the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees.

Then, at halftime, he opened one of the better commercials of all of Super Bowl Sunday.

The all-time greatest, most competitive NFL players gathered for the #NFL100 gala. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/pvE0fKuSye — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

First things first: poor one out for whoever had to clean that up.

Second, let's just be glad Mike Singletary kept his pants on. Most of those guys were 'winners', anyway.

That's a lot of current and former NFL greats in one room. Dick Butkus, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, Todd Gurley, Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Ed Reed, Jim Brown, Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Larry Fitzgerald and Franco Harris, just to name a few.

And, naturally, Beastmode was at the center of the action. What else would you expect?

That said, still unclear if Lynch was only there so he didn't get fined.