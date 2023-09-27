NFHS Network’s Top 10 Plays of Week 6

Ahead of the Friday night action around the country, USA TODAY High School Sports is heading back to the film room to check out the NFHS Network’s Weekly Top 10—a fast-paced highlight reel of the best moments from the network’s live games from the past week.

The featured teams of Week 6:

10. West Orange High School — New Jersey

9. Saraland High School — Alabama

8. Clarke Central High School — Georgia

7. Hartselle High School — Alabama

6. Olathe North — Kansas

5. Willis High School — Texas

4. Camas High School — Washington

3. Union High School — Virginia

2. Thompson High School — Alabama

1. Orange High School – New Jersey

Now, let countdown…begin!

