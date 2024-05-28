NFHS and KSHSAA apologize for inappropriate comments made during girls state soccer game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Announcers with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Network who made comments during a live stream production of a 4A girls state soccer consolation on Saturday will not be covering any Kansas postseason games in the future. It happened during the game involving McPherson vs. Rose Hill.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) says it “does not tolerate the degrading comments about the teams nor the inappropriate comments relative to referenced spectators.” KSHSAA went on to apologize to the students, coaches, communities and viewers.

The NFHS Network apologized for the “inappropriate comments” and went on to say the audio containing the comments was removed from the on-demand broadcast. The NFHS Network said the production affiliate has terminated its relationship with the announcer.

