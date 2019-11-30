NFC Wild Card Race: What Bears fans should be watching in Week 13

The Bears' win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day evened their record at 6-6 and has Chicago a little more relevant in the 2019 NFC wild-card race.

Currently the eighth seed in the NFC (six teams make the playoffs), the Bears need to win out and get some help if they're going to experience their second-straight post-season berth.

The two teams currently ahead of Chicago are the Minnesota Vikings (8-3, sixth and final playoff team) and Los Angeles Rams (6-5). The Bears won't jump any higher in the seeding regardless of the outcome of the Vikings and Rams games on Sunday, but they can certainly inch closer.

The Bears need the teams behind them to start losing, too. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) own the head-to-head tie-breaker over Chicago and the Carolina Panthers (5-6) are lurking in the shadows.

Here are the games Bears fans should be paying close attention to in Week 13 and the outcome needed to give Chicago a chance to make an even bigger jump in Week 14.

Vikings (8-3) vs. Seahawks (9-2)

Minnesota travels to Seattle on Monday Night Football in a game that seems to favor the Seahawks. The Bears currently own the head-to-head tie-breaker over Vikings because of their Week 4 win and they'll play again in the season finale. If everything breaks Chicago's way, Week 17 could be a postseason play-in game. First things first, the Vikings need to lose on Monday night.

Eagles (5-6) vs. Dolphins (2-9)

This one should be a layup for Philadelphia, but the Bears might not be competing with the Eagles for a playoff spot, anyway. Philadelphia could end up winning the NFC East, which is why next Thursday's game against the Cowboys could be the wild card tie-breaker, after all. If the Dolphins pull off an upset it would be monumental for the Bears.

Panthers (5-6) vs. Redskins (2-9)

Another easy game for an NFC wild card competitor as the Panthers should have little trouble upending the Dwayne Haskins-led Redskins. Carolina, like Philadelphia, should end Week 13 at 6-6.

Rams (6-5) vs. Cardinals (3-7-1)

See a trend here? Not the toughest opponent for the Rams, who like the Eagles own the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Bears. The Cardinals are a dangerous team and not the easy out they were earlier in the season, so it wouldn't be a complete surprise if they pull off an upset on Sunday. The likely outcome is the Rams move to 7-5 and maintain the on-deck position in the wild card race.

