NFC Wild Card Game: How Christian McCaffrey, 49ers are preparing for Seahawks

Christian McCaffrey got a first-hand look at how the 49ers prepare for the NFL playoffs this week, ahead of their NFC Wild Card Game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium.

McCaffrey has one playoff game under his belt with the Carolina Panthers in 2018, losing to the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card round. Nonetheless, the star running back can lean on the 49ers' collective playoff experience.

While it’s a win-or-go-home situation, the 26-year-old noted the team is preparing for their NFC West division rival like any other game.

“One thing about this team is they treat every week the same,” McCaffrey told NBC Sports Bay Area’s 49ers insider Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of “49ers Talk.” “They don’t mess around during the week. Everything is with intent; it’s with urgency. And there’s a lot of high character in that locker room.

“I think you could see that today, on a rainy day, guys are flying around, trying to make plays. Guys are focused on being in the moment, having a great practice today, being diligent in meetings, taking extra notes, being here extra, taking care of your body. So just approach it like another week and go out and execute.”

The 49ers’ business-as-usual mentality ahead of their game against Seattle is a reflection of coach Kyle Shanahan. While San Francisco needs to beat the Seahawks for a third time to advance, that’s not how Shanahan approaches the matchup.

“I don’t really look at it as 'you have beat someone three times,' ” Shanahan said. “I just look at it as 'we got to beat them on Saturday.' I don’t think the other games have anything to do with it. It all comes down to this.”

McCaffrey hopes his second playoff game, this time against Seattle, is better than the first when he ran for 16 yards with 101 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air.

